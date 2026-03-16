3 Biggest Takeaways From FSU's Football's First Week of Spring Practices

Florida State wrapped up its first week of spring camp on Friday, with the Seminoles holding their first padded practice before heading into a two-week break. There were plenty of question marks entering March. Some were answered, while others remain unresolved, with 12 practices still ahead.

After all of the offseason speculation, here are three things we learned throughout the first week of FSU spring.

The Quarterback Picture is Getting Clearer

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Kevin Sperry (9) warms up before a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images | Robert Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State brought in Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels to help mitigate the loss of former FSU quarterback Thomas Castellanos and add depth to the position. With Jaden O'Neal out for the season, the competition was expected to be between Daniels and redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry. While Norvell has repeatedly said that the competition is "wide open", it seems Daniels, a redshirt senior, has taken the upper hand early on.

"I think we have big expectations for Ashton," Norvell said previously about the quarterback competition. "You bring a guy in that has experience. At this point in his career, there are high expectations for what that needs to look like."

To be fair, both signal callers repped with the ones and twos in the lone practice made available to the media thus far. Both players showed accurate ball placement and mobility; however, it was one practice during spring against an empty defense, so it is hard to get a firm opinion on who has a better grasp of the offense.

Depth at Defensive Tackle

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State lost 6'5'', 315-pound defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, Jr., to the NFL Draft, which leaves a significant hole up front from both a size and experience standpoint. Jackson was often tasked with taking on double and sometimes triple-teams last season, which freed other players on defense to go unabated to the opposing quarterback.

FSU managed to retain True Freshman All-American Mandrell and his brother Darryll Desir from a season ago and will return 6'4'', 298-pound redshirt senior defensive lineman Daniel Lyons, who will likely retain his starting role, but depth could be a concern.

Redshirt seniors Deamontae Diggs (6' 5'', 267 pounds) and Deante McCray (6'4'', 284 pounds) are the closest to Jackson's measurements on the roster, alongside redshirt freshman Kevin Wynn (6' 2'', 326), but beyond that, defensive line coach Terrance Knighton will have to work around a lack of size on the depth chart.

The Seminoles brought in veteran edge rusher Rylan Kennedy through the transfer portal and a cluster of blue-chip recruits from the prep level last cycle. Relying on true freshmen worked for FSU last year, but they will need to find that big-bodied presence that Jackson brought to the field.

The Offense Will Look Similar to Last Year

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Former FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn announced his retirement following the 2025 season. Despite having the most productive offense in the conference, the Seminoles finished below .500, ending the year with a 5-7 record.

Head coach Mike Norvell promoted wide receivers coach Tim Harris, Jr., to offensive coordinator and announced that he would resume playcalling duties in 2026. Both Norvell and Malzahn shared similar philosophies about scheme as the two previously coached together at Tulsa, and a lot of Norvell's playbook has a foundation in Malzahn's ideology.

"There are a lot of similarities in what we've done with Gus because of our connections, and the things that are different have been really good for me to learn, too," Harris said to the media ahead of spring. The things that I've done in my past, coach (Norvell) has been pushing for us to add."

Harris coordinated the nation’s No. 7 rushing offense and No. 16 total offense as offensive coordinator at UCF in 2024, so expect his unique offensive line formations and shifts to be more prominent as FSU looks for a WR3 outside of Michai Danzy and Duce Robinson.

With 12 practices still remaining this spring, Florida State will have plenty of time to sort through position battles as it continues to shape its identity ahead of the 2026 season.

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