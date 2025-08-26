Nole Gameday

Alabama showdown will set the tone for Florida State football’s bounce-back bid

All eyes will be on the Seminoles as they try to right the wrongs from a year ago.

Tommy Mire

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State linebackers and special teams coordinator John Papuchis met with the media on Tiesday to discuss the Seminoles’ defensive depth chart as they prepare for Saturday’s highly anticipated season-opener against Alabama.

With a few unexpected shakeups following fall camp, Special teams coordinator and linebackers coach John Papuchis highlighted the return of Jayden Jones and Jayson Jenkins, the rise of AJ Cottrill, and the leadership of Juice Cryer.

Jaden Jones and Jayson Jenkins are Back from Rehab and in the Mix

Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins
Nov 9, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins (97) and Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (0) battle for a a loose ball during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Saul Young/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Saul Young/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Papuchis opened by praising Jones and Jenkins, who battled injuries in the offseason but now sit comfortably in the two-deep rotation.

"Both Jaden and Jason, and the way they attacked their rehab, what they're able to do right now is not surprising from that standpoint," Papuchis said. "But if you had asked me when it first happened, what the average person's expectation was to be able to recover from their injuries and put themselves in that position, it would have been a challenging task."

"But, they're the first-in-the-building, last-to-leave kind of mentality guys in terms of their rehab, and you could see the fight, the desperation that they had to put themselves back in a position to be able to play," Papuchis added.

AJ Cottrill, From Walk-On to Two-Deep Contributor

AJ Cottrill
AJ Cottrill - Instagram

Walk-on linebacker AJ Cottrill has emerged as one of the best stories of camp, cracking the linebacker rotation after steadily climbing the depth chart. The “walk-on” and “underdog” story continues to flow through FSU. From Treshaun Ward to 2024 DROY Jared Verse, and even going back to Javien Elliot. There are too many to name here, but Cottrill’s longshot rise isn’t insignificant.

He appeared in all 12 games last season on special teams and as a reserve linebacker, finishing the year with 11 tackles and one blocked punt.

“AJ’s one of those guys that takes fundamental drill work and applies it to team settings,” Papuchis continued. “That’s why he had success as a special teamer, and now it’s showing up at linebacker. He does all the little things the right way, and that puts him in the best position to be successful.”

Saturday's Alabama Matchup Could Set the Tone for 2025

Florida State Seminoles linebacker Justin Cryer
Sep 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles linebacker Justin Cryer (28) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Papuchis framed Saturday’s matchup against Alabama as an early measuring stick for his defense, emphasizing the need for physicality.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of respect for our opponent,” Papuchis said. “But our guys want to go show and prove who we are and what we’re all about. I think this is a tone setter for us — our first opportunity to go against an opponent with this defensive system and this group of players."

"That starts with being a physical unit and having the toughness to trade punches with this team on Saturday.”

Saturday’s matchup against Alabama will provide the first real glimpse of how Florida State’s new depth and leadership translate under the spotlight. Add Juice Cryer into the mix, and there could be something brewing in Tallahassee, Florida, on defense.

