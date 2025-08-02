Florida State DB Jeremiah Wilson's extraordinary work ethic fueling turnaround in Tallahassee
Florida State set out to find leaders and infectious personalities to spark the roster in Tallahassee this offseason.
Though he didn't enroll until this summer, senior defensive back Jeremiah Wilson appears primed to play a massive role in the Seminoles' quest to bounce back. Wilson has already made a big impact on the team, taking others under his wing and showing them how to operate.
On Wednesday, junior wide receiver Duce Robinson lauded Wilson's work ethic, revealing that he's at the facility every morning. Robinson even joked that he tried getting to the building earlier but still couldn't beat Wilson.
That's the type of dedication that Florida State is looking for going into the 2025 campaign. It's what this program needs after a lost season, players who are going to buy in and show an extra effort.
"I get here around 5:30 every day. Wake up 5:15, brush my teeth, say a prayer, get ready to go," Wilson said to the media on Thursday. "I just get in the training room, get in the hot tub, stretch out a little bit, get my mind right, eat breakfast, and then watch a little tape upstairs before we start meeting."
For Wilson, it's nothing new, he says he's been operating this way since high school. Even back at Syracuse, he recalled marching through the snow before morning workouts.
These days, it's not all about exerting himself physically before practice. Instead, Wilson likes to get his body right and watch film, calling it 'the pro way.'
Wilson credits Arizona Cardinals safety Garrett Williams, who was his former teammate at Syracuse, for showing him what it takes on and off the field at this level of football.
"Oh man, high school really but at Syracuse was the funnest because I used to go at like 4:30. It would be pouring snow out. Get my boots, walk through the snow at four in the morning, get to the facility," Wilson said. "Workout before the workout. That's back when I was young though. Nah, I'm still young. I get treatment now. I don't just work out now. I get treatment and watch film, that's more of the pro way."
It's not just Wilson putting in the work at Florida State. His habits have trickled down to some of the other defensive backs on the roster.
Wilson was quick to name redshirt junior safety Earl Little Jr., junior cornerback Quindarris Jones, and redshirt junior safety Edwin Joseph for joining him on the early mornings. He also said the players are pulling extra duties following practices too, whether that's conditioning or watching film.
That's made it easy for Wilson to settle in with his new teammates. He's enjoying toiling away side-by-side.
"We're getting here early now. I don't know if they were doing it before but they're getting here early with me," Wilson said. "Not only that, after practice, we're getting extra work too. Running, conditioning, making sure we're going to be ready for August 30 and every game after that."
"That's why I said, I love these dudes because it's like high school," Wilson added. "Everyone is on board, everybody is like staying after it, coming in extra little early, getting a little extra film time during the breaks. It's like, 'ok, we've got something cooking.'"
Wilson doesn't necessarily look at himself as a leader. He's just doing what he's always done and displaying his love for the game of football.
At the same time, with such an infectious personality, it's hard for others not to rally behind the confident defender.
"I try to lead by example but at the same time it's like, ya'll feel it, you just asked me if I drink coffee, so I guess people just feed off of me," Wilson said. "I don't try to be a dictator, I just be like, 'everybody, let's play ball, let's have fun.' If you make a play, I'm going to be the first one to celebrate with you, handshakes and everything. That's my type of leadership. If you want to call it leadership, I just think it's having fun with the guys."
Though he began his college career at Syracuse and spent the 2024 season, Wilson is happy his journey has led him to Florida State.
Every day he steps on the practice field and the War Chant begins to play, Wilson realizes it's a dream come true.
"It means the world to me because, you know, as soon as we warm up and they play [the Warchant]. I'm just turnt up, I feel like a kid again," Wilson said. "I'm so glad they play that song before we stretch. Oh my god, it's gametime now. It's fun."
Don't be surprised if Wilson quickly becomes a fan favorite.
Wilson will get to live out another dream as one of Florida State's leaders when the Seminoles open their season against the Alabama Crimson Tide on August 30.
