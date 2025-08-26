What Alabama's Kalen DeBoer believes it’ll take to beat FSU at Doak Campbell Stadium
It's officially game week in Tallahassee, and the Florida State Seminoles are preparing for what is their biggest home opener in years as they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.
For the Seminoles, this is going to be a statement game, as the team has no true public identity with a roster full of transfers and true freshmen, as well as a new coaching staff.
For the Tide, it's about living up to the brand of Alabama Football. Following their worst season in nearly two decades with a 9-4 record in 2024, the Crimson Tide enters the 2025 season as the No. 8 team in the country and the No. 3 team in the SEC.
Historically, the on-field rivalry between the two programs is limited, as there have been just five total meetings between the programs, with the Seminoles going 1-3-1. Adding to that, this will be the first time that the Crimson Tide travels to Tallahassee, as all previous matchups have taken place in Tuscaloosa or on a neutral site.
As two of college football's best programs prepare to face each other for the first time since 2017, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke to the media, discussing his team's mentality ahead of the game.
What Did DeBoer Have to Say About Florida State?
After leading the Washington Huskies to a national title game appearance in 2023, DeBoer moved from the West Coast to Tuscaloosa, taking over the Alabama football program following the retirement of one of football's greatest coaches, Nick Saban.
In his opening statement, DeBoer shared his excitement to start the 2025 season, saying that he believes his team is progressing as hoped, and it's time to really see where they're at in a football game.
"I'm excited about this last week of preparation. The guys, I think, are in a good spot," DeBoer said per Alabama Crimson Tide On SI. "We continue to have those dings that are continuing to be healed up here nicely. Last week, so it's time to play, see where we're at. I think this team that we've got here, going on the road, it's going to be a great test with Florida State."
As he mentioned earlier in the week, DeBoer and his team have sifted through the film of previous Florida State games, as well as that of new coaching hires and personnel. DeBoer credited the Florida State staff for their success over the years, reiterating that this weekend presents a big challenge for Alabama.
"I know that from the coaching staff, Coach Norvell, two new coordinators, it's been a lot of film for us to pore through," DeBoer said. "They've done a great job over their careers individually and now collectively, and we're going to face a good test here this weekend."
How Could the Road Environment Impact Alabama's Performance?
Although Alabama finished with a 9-4 record last season, seven of those wins came in home games, leaving a 2-4 record outside of Tuscaloosa.
With the game taking place in a newly renovated Doak Campbell Stadium, DeBoer doesn't expect the crowd to be on his side this Saturday, and addressed the challenges that come with playing on the road.
"You've got to start fast," DeBoer said. "If you dig yourself a hole on the road it gets hard, the crowd gets behind the home team and that comes down to execution which comes down to preparation and the work that happens on the football field tomorrow, Wednesday, and Thursday, so it's the same old thing."
"So it's about starting fast, and not that you don't have the belief, but another level of momentum, and as much as anything, taking it away from them, especially in an environment that we know is going to be a good one down there in Tallahassee," DeBoer added.
The Crimson Tide enter the game as 13.5 point favorites, but with a new FSU team taking th field, could the Seminoles shock the country this Saturday with a top ten victory? Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM EST in Tallahassee, FL.
