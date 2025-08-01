Florida State DB names two wide receivers who have his attention
The phrase “light up the field” means different things to different people, and “light up the room” is something else entirely. But for Florida State defensive back Jeremiah Wilson, both apply, on and off the gridiron.
While he hasn’t proven anything yet in a garnet and gold uniform, his 86.7 PFF grade ranked sixth among Power Four cornerbacks. With four interceptions (fifth) and a stingy 44.7% completion rate allowed (10th), he made his presence felt last season.
The pads came on during FSU's fall camp on Friday, marking a shift in intensity as they traverse through August. The energy that coaches and players have raved about since he arrived on campus after transferring from Houston in the offseason has both Wilson and the guys around him excited.
"It’s so fun. Honestly, it’s so fun. Those dudes, they got a bunch of dudes that just like me, you know what I mean? A bunch of dudes that I like," Wilson said to the media on Thursday. "It feels like I’m back in high school again. Just a bunch of guys that I grew up with back in the city. Like, a bunch of dogs."
So, who are those “dogs” Wilson mentioned? One of them is true freshman Jayvan Boggs, who capped off his senior season at Cocoa High School with 99 catches for 2,133 yards and 24 touchdowns. His name has come up consistently this spring and summer from both coaches and players, and when asked which players have impressed him most, the veteran cornerback didn’t hesitate to call him a pro.
"(No.)15 is cold, Jayvan Boggs. Keep watching. He’s going to be something serious. He’s a pro. His hands are pro. He’s got a pro body. He’s got a pro mindset."
Another big personality and even bigger presence in the Seminole locker room is USC transfer Duce Robinson. Standing at 6'6'', 223 pounds, he is projected to be Florida State's go-to guy on the outside. Wilson commented on his work ethic, route running, and catching ability that he's observed since the two have been practicing together.
"Duce Robinson is also a pro. He’s in here early. Big frame. He works hard. Good hands. Good routes. Two pros that we have right now that should be in the NFL that we have on the team."
If Florida State's secondary intends to take the next step forward, they've got a few guys lining up opposite to sharpen their edge and keep them honest and hungry.
Wilson's full interview can be seen below.
