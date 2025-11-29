Nole Gameday

FSU football releases uniform combination for rivalry game vs. Florida Gators

The Florida State Seminoles and Florida Gators are gearing up for a battle in the Swamp.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The final game of the 2025 regular season has arrived for the Florida State Seminoles.

Florida State is on the road in Gainesville, needing a victory over the Florida Gators to secure a sixth win and keep the campaign alive. The Gators have already been eliminated from the postseason and are playing for pride, along with the motivation of sending the Seminoles home with them.

Head coach Mike Norvell is 2-2 against Florida. With that being said, Florida State's last true road win came against the Gators in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in 2023.

What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against Florida?

Trey Benson
Florida Gators defensive end Princely Umanmielen (1) takes down Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023 during the first half. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Leading up to the matchup against Florida, the Seminoles released their uniform combination for the game.

Florida State will be going with its traditional road uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants - for the second time this season. It's a fitting look as it's the same combo the Seminoles wore in their last victory over UF.

The Gators haven't unveiled their uniforms.

Florida State and Florida will kick off at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN 2with Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, and Marilyn Payne on the call.

A Look At What The Team Has Worn Game-By-Game In 2025:

Alabama: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

East Texas A&M: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Kent State: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Virginia: Alternate away uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Miami: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Pittsburgh: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Stanford: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

Wake Forest: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Clemson: Traditional road uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants

Virginia Tech: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

North Carolina State: Alternate road uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

