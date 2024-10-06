Brock Glenn Throws First Touchdown Pass To True Freshman Tight End
The Florida State Seminoles aren't in the best position to put up a fight. They made a quarterback change -- as DJ Uiagalelei will miss an extended period of time with a hand injury -- with Brock Glenn taking over as the starter.
No. 15-ranked Clemson is in town, as the Seminoles and Tigers will play another edition of their rivalry matchup. Florida State got the best of the Tigers on the road a season ago, but, this time around, Clemson is a lofty favorite in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: FSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers Pre-Game Injury Updates
The Tigers jumped out to a 17-0 lead over Florida State, though the Seminoles finally erased the donut on the scoreboard as Glenn connected with true freshman tight end Amaree Williams to trim the lead to 17-7.
With Florida State having started the season 1-4, there's no reason not to have a youth movement. Underclassmen should dominate the snap counts. Williams -- who should be a senior in high school -- just pulled down his first career touchdown against a ranked program.
Williams pulled down the 13-yard reception to help give Florida State some life. The Seminoles' defense will need to have an elite game from here on out to give the team a fighting chance, but it's encouraging for the true freshman tight end, nonetheless.
READ MORE: Florida State Quarterback Could Miss Remainder Of Season Following Surgery
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2024 season.
