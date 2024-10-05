Florida State Quarterback Could Miss Remainder Of Season Following Surgery
Florida State ruled out redshirt senior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei earlier this week after an injury to his throwing hand. At the time, head coach Mike Norvell noted that the ailment could force Uiagalelei to miss several weeks.
It's now become apparent that the veteran quarterback might not be available for the remainder of the 2024 season. According to 247Sport's Matt Zenitz, Uiagalelei underwent a procedure to address the injury a few days ago and his status is in doubt. At the very least, Uiagalelei will be out 'several weeks' and there's a chance he doesn't return prior to the end of the season.
Prior to the game against Clemson, Uiagalelei was spotted with a large cast on his throwing hand and right forearm.
This is a disappointing revelation for the Seminoles with such high hopes for Uiagalelei and the offense entering the campaign. Instead, the unit has fallen flat on its face due to a myriad of issues that go beyond a struggling quarterback. The offense is one of the least productive in the country and hasn't scored more than 20 points in a game since the season opener.
With Uiagalelei sidelined for the foreseeable future, Florida State is turning over the reins of the offense to redshirt freshman Brock Glenn. The third start of Glenn's young career will come against the Clemson Tigers. All three of his starts have come against top-15 teams.
Uiagalelei has been rated as one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the P5 during his five starts this season. He completed 84/156 passes (53.8%) for 1,065 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions. Half of those picks came in the loss to SMU.
The journeyman quarterback began his career at Clemson and spent a year at Oregon State before landing in Tallahassee. It's unclear if he plans to pursue a medical redshirt to play a sixth season in college.
