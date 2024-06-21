FSU Football Tabbed As Top-10 Program From Last Year That Will Struggle To Maintain Ranking In 2024
Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell led the Seminoles to their third 13-win season in history in 2023, joining the ranks of the 2013 national championship team and the 2014 College Football Playoff semifinalists. The 'Noles also won their first ACC Championship in a hair shy of a decade and are poised to make a playoff run this season while battling Clemson for the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
While FSU finished tied for No. 6 in the final AP rankings with Oregon (12-2) last year and, is listed as a top ten team by some outlets, Fox Sports' Michael Cohen believes that the Seminoles could have a tough time remaining at the top of the food chain this season.
it's important to consider just how much head coach Mike Norvell and his staff lost from their stellar 2023 campaign. Gone is starting quarterback Jordan Travis. Gone is starting running back Trey Benson. Gone are the three leading receivers: Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson and Jaheim Bell. Gone is All-American edge rusher Jared Verse and his running mate, defensive lineman Braden Fiske. Gone are secondary standouts Renardo Green and Jarrian Jones.- Michael Cohen, Fox Sports
All of those players were selected in this year's NFL Draft.
Florida State had ten players drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft but brought in the No. 11 overall ranked class and the No. 7 transfer class, including Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei, who looks to lead the quarterback room. Cohen and Fox Sports analyst RJ Young broke down the 2024 season in a recent article, with the former thinking FSU's schedule, which has fluctuated between the top 20 and top 35 toughest in the country depending on the source, could hold the Seminoles back.
Still, Norvell has stocked the Seminoles with enough talent and enough transfers — including five from Alabama alone — to where the ACC race should come down to Florida State and Clemson, with quarterback play likely to be the differentiator when everything is said and done. But the scheduling gods did FSU no favors with a back half of the season that includes Miami (away), North Carolina, Notre Dame (away) and Florida in the span of five weeks. It could be tough sledding for the Seminoles.- Michael Cohen, Fox Sports
The 'Noles get the Gators at home at the end of the season. UF has the consensus toughest schedule next season, but the gauntlet Cohen described is no joke, and the health of the team will play a major factor. FSU was excluded from last year's College Football Playoff largely due to the devastating injury to quarterback Jordan Travis.
Middle-of-the-pack Miami is expected to have a better season than their 7-6 record in 2023 with transfer quarterback Cam Ward. Additionally, Notre Dame and Clemson have posed significant challenges for Norvell and his team in the past, so time will tell where Florida State lands when the dust settles.
FSU opens the year against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, on August 24. The match will set the tone for the ACC and the college football landscape as a whole.
