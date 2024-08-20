College Football Insider Predicts FSU To Face SEC Opponent In Bowl Game
College football insider and Action Network reporter Brett McMurphy has released his predictions for bowl season five days before the commencement of the 2024 season. Florida State fans will likely not be too enthusiastic about McMurphy’s prediction, but he acknowledges the crapshoot (for lack of a better term) of his guesses for something so far out from occurring.
READ MORE: Robert Griffin III Fired By ESPN Days After Defending Florida State
At the same time, McMurphy does believe his educated guess is better than most.
“In last year’s preseason projections, I correctly predicted 59 of the 82 teams that went to a bowl, including 10 teams in the correct bowl and two of the four playoff teams. I understand 12% accuracy (10 out of 82 teams in the correct bowl) isn’t that impressive, but remember, picking names out of a hat is only 11% accurate.”
This sport is tribal. Any sort of prediction breeds feelings of either personal accomplishment or disdain.
In his approximation, McMurphy provides his 12-team playoff alongside the rest of the bowl predictions. The 12-team estimate looks like this:
- Oregon (Big Ten champion), 2. Alabama (SEC champion), 3. Miami (ACC champion), 4. Utah (Big 12 champion), 5. Ohio State, 6. Georgia, 7. Ole Miss, 8. LSU, 9. Penn State, 10. Virginia Tech, 11. Iowa, 12. Texas State
McMurphy has FSU appearing in the Gator Bowl against Auburn on Jan. 2 as an eight-point favorite. If you’re a Seminole fan who is feeling lucky and wants to try 12% odds, go ahead and get your tickets and your hotel for Jacksonville as soon as possible (please don’t do that).
Who doesn’t love a little bowl controversy before the first game of the season?
READ MORE: Former FSU Football Star, Super Bowl Champion Signs With Houston Texans
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2024 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Passing Game Ascending With Preseason Winding Down
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Punches Back With Strong Showing From WRs
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Kevin Knowles Leads Competitive Charge From DBs
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Responds But Defense Continues To Compete