College GameDay Announces Picks For FSU Football at No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide

The Florida State Seminoles will match up with the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide for the second consecutive season on Saturday afternoon. Both teams look different, and they're in a new venue, with the Seminoles and Crimson Tide wrapping up their home-and-home series in Tuscaloosa.

Similar to 2025, Alabama enters this game as a top-10 team and a heavy favorite. However, FSU doesn't have Tommy Castellanos or an experienced offensive line around to give the Crimson Tide fits like last year.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at Alabama Crimson Tide

Not to mention, Gus Malzahn rode off into the sunset and left the playcalling duties in Mike Norvell's hands, which isn't going great so far.

Statistically, Florida State has one of the worst offenses and defenses in the FBS.

During his seven seasons at Florida State, Norvell is 6-11 against top-25 opponents and 3-6 against top-10 teams. His other two wins over ranked programs both came in 2023.

Since being snubbed from the College Football Playoff, FSU is a mere 1-6 against top-25 opponents. Coincidentally, the only victory was when Alabama came to Tallahassee last fall.

In that 31-17 win, the Seminoles faced an early 7-0 deficit, but scored on their first three possessions. After giving up a touchdown on the opening drive, Florida State held Alabama to ten points over the final three quarters, forcing three turnovers on downs, two punts, a missed field goal, and a fumble.

While the total yardage was pretty close between the two teams, the Seminoles' edge on the ground was the difference. Florida State rushed for 230 yards, scoring four touchdowns on the ground, and only threw 14 total passes.

Alabama is motivated to deliver a different result following the disappointing performance in Doak Campbell Stadium.

College GameDay Makes Picks For Florida State-Alabama

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) runs the ball. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Saturday morning, the ESPN College GameDay crew and guest picker Morgan Freeman made their selections for Florida State's game against Alabama.

Desmond Howard: Alabama

Nick Saban: Alabama

Pat McAfee: Alabama

Morgan Freeman: Alabama

Kirk Herbstreit: Alabama

Last season, the College GameDay crew only picked four matchups involving Florida State. The Seminoles went 1-3 in those games, defeating Alabama but falling to Miami, Clemson, and Florida.

The panel believes Florida State will have its fair share of struggles against the Crimson Tide during the rematch.

Florida State and Alabama will face off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

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