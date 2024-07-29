FSU Football's David Johnson Dives into Loaded RB Room After Five Preseason Practices
Florida State finished its fifth practice of fall camp on Monday, as both newcomers and veterans work together as the 2024 Florida State Seminoles begin to shape the mold in hopes for another championship team.
One of the most loaded position groups on the roster is the running back corps, despite losing former FSU star Trey Benson to the NFL Draft. Florida State returns veterans like Lawrance Toafili and Caziah Holmes while adding transfers Roydell Williams and Jaylin Lucas alongside two talented freshmen, Micahi Danzy and Kam Davis.
Running backs coach David Johnson met with the media on Monday after practice to break down his group of guys and what he's seen after five practices.
"I think we're a little stronger. We've got more backs that are stronger, tougher runners," Johnson said. "They have a really good understanding of what's going on. The addition of Roydell has been big. (He's) Extremely smart and coached up really well, so he's like a veteran in the room. He knows what's going on, he holds other guys accountable, and we got some guys who can run and catch. So that's what we're looking for, some versatility."
Roydell Williams was a highly sought-after transfer out of Alabama. He played in 45 games with two starts over four seasons in Tuscaloosa, totaling 1,165 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns and adding 152 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Johnson said his veteran leadership ability has been big in deepening the relationships within the running back room.
"He has a great ability to pull kids, pull people along. They follow him— everybody on the team. He gets a chance to kind of build relationships with different people on the team, and he's been intent about it. That's been really big. He's a true leader, and I think he does a really good job with that," Johnson said of Williams. "And he's strong, man. He's going to be hard to tackle."
Williams dropped ten pounds over the summer and seems to be moving well with it throughout the first five practices. Johnson said that the weight change didn't bother him and that whatever weight he feels comfortable running at while still producing on the field is the goal.
"I kind of tell him about his weight all the time. At the end of the day, I want him to move the chains. So I try not to get caught up with too much of that. I think our nutritionist and everybody are going to do the things they need to do. He'll be ready for the first game, whatever weight he's at, as long as he feels comfortable and can run."
Micahi Danzy was a local 4-star prospect out of Florida High and part of the 2024 recruiting class. Danzy missed spring camp and enrolled in the summer but his length and top-end track speed are already flashing early on. Johnson compared him to Toafili when he first enrolled at Florida State but faster and stronger.
"His toughness. You kind of see him as, you know, a long wirey kid kind of like LT was when he first went in. But he's a lot faster than LT when he got in, and he's a lot stronger. And LT stays on him, so that's been really good for me and for the room. And I think he's going to be a surprise for us," Johnson continued. "I told LT I was going to get somebody better than him, and LT says, 'Yeah, coach, as a freshman he's definitely stronger, faster, and better than me.' And that's our job."
Another player out of the 2024 recruiting cycle is former 4-star recruit out of Albany, GA, Kam Davis. Listed at 5'10'', 224 pounds, Davis already posseses the size and speed of a college level running back. Throughout the first five days of practice, Kam is steadliy learning the offense and continuing to push forward.
"Really good, extremely strong. Normally, you don't get a freshman that's built like that," Johnson said. "He's getting used to the protection and different things like that, so it's been big. But I think Kam is also smart. He understands the offense, wants to do everything perfect, and he kind of looks up to Roydell. I always say Kam is probably the young version of Roydell Williams."
Redshirt senior Lawrance Toafili is expected to play another significant role in the offense this season. Johnson said that playing at 200 pounds is going to help protect him between the tackles which should add another versatile piece to his game.
"I think it's going to help protect him. He's never been scared to run in between the tackles; you just always kind of worried about him because he was so wiry. But now, being at 200 pounds, he's tough, he's physical, he's hard to bring down. So I think it's going to help with the body armor that coach Storms put on."
Watch for the running backs this season as FSU kicks off against Georgia Tech on August 24 for a 'Week 0' matchup in Dublin, Ireland.
Johnson's full interview can be seen below.
