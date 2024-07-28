FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: The Game Is Slowing Down For Brock Glenn
Following a day off, Florida State continued its preseason slate with a second consecutive practice in shoulder pads and helmets. It was probably the most sloppy session we've seen out of the offense with a handful of interceptions, botched snaps, and pre-snap penalties. Despite the errors, the Seminoles did put together some big plays but the defense made them work for everything they got.
FSU will likely hold its first practice in full pads when the team returns to the field on Monday morning.
NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.
— There have been three blocked field goals during the last two practices - I'm not sure if that's an indictment on the blocking unit or just really good effort from the defense. Patrick Payton has gotten two of the three as he exploded through the line to bat down Ryan Fitzgerald's attempt. Fitzgerald made his next try from 45 yards out. Jake Weinberg connected on a shorter attempt but was wide left from 45 yards.
— No muffed punts from the returning group today. A positive sign after a few balls hit the ground last week.
OFFENSE:
— Sunday was another really good outing for Brock Glenn as he continues to display his progression ahead of his sophomore season. Glenn is processing the game at a high level and consistently making quick decisions while putting passes in a spot for his playmakers to take advantage. Perhaps his best throw of the day came on a play where the defense brought pressure with a safety blitz. Glenn recognized the incoming defenders, worked his way out of the pocket, and delivered a strike to Hykeem Williams on the sideline where only the receiver could get it.
It's clear that Glenn has the offense down to a tee at this point and he's even comfortable enough to make checks. During team drills, he read the positioning of the safety on the field and changed the play pre-snap. The decision worked out as Kentron Poitier got open down the sideline in single coverage with Glenn placing an accurate pass that ended up being dropped. This might have been Glenn's best day of camp.
— It was an up-and-down day for DJ Uiagalelei with some passes that were off the mark in the early portions of practice, including a pair that were picked off on great plays by Azareye'h Thomas and Fentrell Cypress II, respectively. Uiagalelei settled in as things went on and ended up making a couple of highlight connections in 7-on-7 and team drills. His best throw came on a pass to Kyle Morlock on the sideline that was right where the tight end could make a vertical play on it with Cam Riley closing in. Uiagalelei seems to be building a nice connection with Morlock.
Later in the period, Uiagalelei's delivered a dart to Malik Benson that got past a diving Azareye'h Thomas for a big play. He came back with a nice read, recognizing his first option was covered and scanning the field before ultimately turning to the other side with a completion to Jalen Brown. Uiagalelei made a similar decision in team drills where he looked for the running back, realized it wasn't the best choice, and instead found Hykeem Williams coming over the middle. He scrambled at one point and tried to hit former Oregon State teammate and current Seminole, Sione Lolohea, with a spin move.
— Luke Kromenhoek had a strong throw to Camdon Frier that he put in a pocket between two defenders. It didn't look like the best choice when it came out of his hand but the quarterback put so much zip on the ball that he got it right to his target.
— I thought Malik Benson was probably the most consistent wide receiver during the fourth practice. He came down with a really tough catch in 1-on-1's with a defensive back all over him. Benson made a splash play in 7-in-7 and also had a few grabs in team drills. He's been in position for some big plays that just haven't quite connected yet.
— We think about the track speed when it comes to Samuel Singleton's strength on the field but he showed off some toughness on Sunday with a massive run. Singleton took a handoff up the middle and ran through an arm tackle from Ashlynd Barker, knocking the safety to the ground as he exploded into the secondary. Mike Norvell was fired up after the effort. Later on, Singleton caught a pass out of the backfield. Sophomore linebacker Blake Nichel was in the right spot for a stop but the running back put a move on him for some YAC.
— Kam Davis just looks massive out there and it makes you forgot how quick he is at that size. Davis received a pitch out of the backfield and turned on the jets with a big run down the sideline. My eyes got pretty wide seeing the way he was moving through the secondary. I'm not sure anyone wants to try and tackle a bowling ball - which is exactly what Davis looked like.
— Fellow true freshman Micahi Danzy had his flashes as well. A long and wiry frame, the speed is more than legit. Danzy caught a pass in stride out of the backfield from Brock Glenn and put on the afterburners as he scampered up the sideline for 40+ yards. The duo of Davis and Danzy is going to be fun for years to come.
— Lawrance Toafili continues to dazzle this preseason. He found room to the left on a run and advanced to the second level of the defense before putting a hesitation move on Conrad Hussey. The sophomore safety was spinning as Toafili got some extra yardage.
— One of the better practices for Hykeem Williams so far this fall and Mike Norvell alluded to as much after practice, saying 'I think he's close' when talking about his progression. Williams is moving really well at 215 pounds and isn't letting as many passes hit the ground. He got a step on Azareye'h Thomas for a grab, which is never easy to do, and consistently was creating enough space to make multiple catches.
— Deuce Spann had one of the catches of the day after turning around and going vertical for a catch as Cai Bates crashed into him. He used all of his size and athleticism to pluck it out of the air.
— Darion Williamson made a tough catch deep down the field in 1-on-1's. Really good concentration from the veteran.
— I would say Kyle Morlock has done exactly what you want him to do through four practices as the 'guy' in the tight end room. He's popping up in every drill and making plenty of highlight catches. Morlock made a tough sideline grab on Friday and followed that up with another today after getting enough room on Cam Riley to finish the play. Credit to Uiagalelei on the throw as well. Morlock caught a pass over the middle later in the day, taking a big shot from Shyheim Brown but still holding onto the football. A great development for the Seminoles in camp so far.
— Amaree Williams continues to stand out in the tight end room with his ability as a receiver. He looks smooth out there at times, making a contested grab over the middle. Williams is already progressing as a blocker as he put together a solid rep in a drill against the defensive line and linebackers to the delight of tight ends assistant coach Preston Brady. Following the play, Brady ran over and showed Williams in the chest while exclaiming "yeah!" multiple times, clearly happy with the effort.
— One of the funnier moments of the day was a route in 1-on-1's where Brian Courtney bench pressed the defensive back covering him, sending the player to the ground. I'm not sure if Patrick Surtain Sr. was mimicking the player or slipped but he went down too as Courtney made a wide-open catch that was called back for offensive pass interference.
— Jerrale Powers ended up wide-open for a short gain that he turned into a little extra.
— Jaylen Early had a powerful blocking rep against Aaron Hester.
— There were a couple of snaps that got away from Jacob Rizy today. He ended up working at center and guard.
DEFENSE:
— Azareye'h Thomas was really good during the first week of camp and he was even better on Sunday. He recorded his first interception of the preseason early in practice after sticking with Hykeem Williams on a deep ball, making a good play to create the turnover. Thomas competed vertically with Kentron Poitier to force an incompletion in 1-on-1's. Every rep he gives up is more than earned by the offense.
— Fentrell Cypress II came down with an interception of his own and leads the defensive backfield with two to his name in four practices. Cypress II blanketed Benson on a deep route, no easy feat, and worked inside of the wide receiver to pick off DJ Uiagalelei in what was a crafty play by the veteran. He nearly pulled down another pick later in the day on a throw that was forced into traffic.
— In general, your three top players in the secondary all did their thing on Sunday. Shyheim Brown was great as well, especially in run support. He shut down a cutback lane on a Jaylin Lucas run that looked primed to be a big play. Brown pounced on a screen before it could get started later in practice. He was dishing out some hits too, sending an offensive player into the wall of the IPF at one point.
— Patrick Payton has been standing out more and more since the pads came on which is a good thing. Outside of his blocked field goals, he got a sack in team drills and put a lot of pressure on the quarterback.
— Cam Riley pursued and tackled Jaylin Lucas out of the backfield near the sideline. That's not easy to do.
— KJ Sampson easily fought through the line and laid out Jaylen Lucas in team drills. Feels like he's flashing more often lately.
— Tomiwa Durojaiye had a nice stop too, bringing down Lawrance Toafili for a loss. It was a pitch but Durojaiye was right there for the tackle.
— A good outing from veteran Kevin Knowles at his nickel spot with multiple pass deflections. He knocked out a pass on an accurate throw from DJ Uiagalelei to Ja'Khi Douglas. Knowles got his hands on another one in 7-on-7.
— KJ Kirkland had a physical collision with Caziah Holmes over the middle to force an incompletion in 7-on-7.
— Ricky Knight III is still looking for his first pick but he's competing quite well. He punched out a pass intended for Camdon Frier in 1-on-1's.
— Jayden Parrish also came down with an interception in team drills after getting his hands on a pass that was thrown behind the receiver. Parrish couldn't quite finish the play.
— Fellow true freshman linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins made his mark. Good read where he quickly stopped Micahi Danzy on an outside run.
— Sione Lolohea and Byron Turner Jr. collapsed the pocket in team drills for a "sack."
— Ja'Bril Rawls brought down Micahi Danzy for a loss late in practice.
— Similar to the play we saw with Dante Anderson last week, defensive end Lamont Green Jr. dropped into coverage to try and confuse the offense. It ultimately worked with the redshirt freshman deflecting a pass.
