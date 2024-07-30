Former FSU Star, Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Discloses Interesting Footwear Tradition
The Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Florida State defensive back Jarrian Jones with the 96th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With positive reports coming out of training camp in the 904, the Mississippi native has earned some interesting press early in his pro career.
What does the press revolve around you might ask? Socks.
READ MORE: ESPN Provides Four 'Ifs' That Need To Happen For FSU Football To Win The CFP In 2024
Yes, socks might seem like a non-starter for some, but for legendary basketball coach John Wooden, the first thing he taught his players was how to put on their shoes and socks. He claims it was to reduce blisters and untied shoes during practices and games, but what it really taught his young men was to learn how to do the little things the right way; to care for your body at its foundation.
It appears Jones is taking care of his foundation, too. In an interview with Kailey Schuchts of WJXT – 4 (Jacksonville), the former Seminole shared that he wears a new pair of socks every day. After he’s done for the day, he gets rid of them.
“When I first started playing football, around like my sophomore or junior year, I put some new socks on like for every game and like I was ballin’ like every game. So, I think it was kind of like that dopamine that it kind of gave me. Like, ‘OK, yeah, like you’re doing good. Like feeling good,’” Jones.
He expanded on the idea of looking good, feeling good, and playing good.
“Everyone knows, like, when you put some brand-new socks on, you kind of like, feel good. Like, everyone has that feeling, you know. So, I just try to get that same feeling every day. That’s how I start my day and I think that’s kind of how I’m able to have so much energy throughout the day. Like, I’m just happy,” concluded Jones.
Schutchs made sure to provide him with three new pairs of socks as training camp rages on in Jacksonville.
During his time in Tallahassee, Jones compiled 84 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss (with one sack), and five interceptions. He will look to make an immediate impact as a rookie for the Jaguars come September.
READ MORE: FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell Addresses SEC Commissioners Playoff Snub Slight
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Seminoles Begin Preseason With Intensity, Energy
• Star Defensive End Listed as FSU Football's Most Exciting Player to Watch in 2024
•FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell Addresses SEC Commissioners Playoff Snub Slight
• SMU Head Coach Challenges FSU Football’s Mike Norvell Ahead Of September Matchup