FSU Football Offers Nation's No. 1 Running Back

Florida State's coaching staff is back on the road. With spring practice concluding last month and preseason camp a few months away, the current focus is on the recruiting trail.

The Seminoles are trying to bulk up #Tribe27 this summer as the group is barely hanging on in the top 40. The coaching staff is also prioritizing future classes.

READ MORE: FSU Football Loses Top-Ranked 2027 Quarterback to CFP Contender

Along with impacting the performance on the field, head coach Mike Norvell is hoping his new staff additions will bring success as recruiters. That much is still being determined at this time.

Regardless, running backs coach Kam Martin has an impressive resume. Though he's relatively early in his coaching career, Martin has produced a 1,000-yard running back in four consecutive seasons at multiple schools.

Martin is bringing energy to the trail as he's still searching for his first commitment at Florida State.

Seminoles Offer No. 1 RB In 2028 Class

Ian Thomas/Twitte

Last week, Florida State extended a scholarship to four-star running back Ian Thomas, a member of the 2028 class. Thomas referred to a conversation with Martin when revealing the news on social media.

The top-100 recruit is regarded as the No. 1 running back in his cycle. Thomas has earned numerous offers as Florida, Texas Tech, Kentucky, Arizona State, TCU, Houston, Cal, and Baylor, among others, have joined his recruitment. He visited Houston in March and Baylor in late April.

Florida State has never hosted Thomas for a visit. That's the next step for the Seminoles to begin generating traction for the talented prep recruit.

During his sophomore season at Tomball High School, Thomas rushed 203 times for 1,528 yards and 20 touchdowns while catching 13 passes for 212 yards and two more scores.

Thomas broke 100+ rushing yards in ten of his 12 appearances, including a season-high 17 carries for 174 yards and three touchdowns in a 58-42 victory against Klein Forest High School on November 7.

The 6-foot-0, 185-pound running back is regarded as the No. 39 overall prospect, the No. 1 RB, and the No. 5 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State does not hold any commitments in the 2028 class at this stage.

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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