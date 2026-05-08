31-TD RB Chooses FSU Football Official Visit Instead of SEC Trip

Lately, it's felt like the Florida State Seminoles have ended up on the wrong end of the recruiting trail. Most of the news coming out of the last few weeks has not gone in the Seminoles' favor.

At least part of the struggles can be correlated with Florida State's performance over the last two seasons. The program is only 7-17 since the beginning of the 2024 campaign, and there are questions surrounding head coach Mike Norvell's longevity in Tallahassee.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles Football, Georgia Bulldogs Scrap Home-And-Home Series

Another failed season could very well mark the end of Norvell's climb at Florida State. The uncertainty isn't appealing to most top recruits when more stable options are on the table.

Regardless, the Seminoles find themselves back in the mix for a productive running back out of Tennessee.

Florida State Back On OV Schedule For Three-Star RB

Westview's Graham Simpson (6) and Westview's Asa Barnes (5) celebrates as Westview forces the turnover on downs during a TSSAA Football match between Westview vs Covington inside Hardy G. Graham Stadium, Martin, Tenn., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Jamar Coach / The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just last month, three-star running back Asa Barnes effectively eliminated the Seminoles, scheduling official visits to four other programs.

Following a recent change of heart, Florida State can still be considered a contender for Barnes. According to Rivals' Chad Simmons, the rising senior has replaced his official visit to Kentucky with a trip to see the Seminoles.

Barnes will be back at Florida State from June 5-7. Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee are also battling to secure the dynamic athlete.

Florida State was one of the first programs to offer Barnes a scholarship. However, there has been a coaching change since then, with running backs coach Kam Martin taking over for David Johnson.

During his junior season at Westview High School, Barnes rushed 146 times for 1,208 yards and 25 touchdowns. He added 27 receptions for 567 yards and six more scores.

Barnes helped guide his squad to a 14-0 record and a state championship.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back is regarded as the No. 530 overall prospect, the No. 35 RB, and the No. 24 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Outside of Barnes, Florida State is monitoring targets such as four-star Gary Walker, four-star Brayden Tyson, and three-star Marquis Fennell.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 39 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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