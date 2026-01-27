Early Look at Florida State’s Prime-Time ACC Possibilities in 2026

The Florida State Seminoles are aiming to rebound in 2026 from a disappointing 5–7 season last year. With a schedule that presents a mix of favorable home games and challenging road tests, the 'Noles open up their season against New Mexico State on August 29 inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

Florida State's schedule features a stretch of home games after returning from Tuscaloosa to finish off its home-and-home against the Crimson Tide in September, but they will also face a Miami Hurricanes team reeling off a national championship loss on the road.

READ MORE: FSU Football's Final Ranking Disappointing But Not Surprising

The ACC officially released its schedule on Monday, along with the announcement that the conference championship game will be played on December 5 at noon. While kickoff times have not yet been set, Florida State’s slate includes several matchups that project to draw national interest, beginning with Clemson’s visit to Tallahassee.

Clemson (Doak Campbell Stadium, 3:30 p.m.)

Nov 8, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles receiver Lawayne McCoy (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard - GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard - GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

While not necessarily a prime-time matchup, the rivalry between the Tigers and the Seminoles should still draw a strong audience at Doak Campbell Stadium. Both programs endured volatile seasons last year but enter August projected inside the top 25. The last meeting saw Florida State fall 24–10 on the road in 2025.

Clemson finished 7–6 and will be without starting quarterback Cade Klubnik, who declared for the NFL Draft. Florida State’s quarterback situation is also unsettled, with Ashton Daniels and Malachi Marshall joining Kevin Sperry, who returns for his redshirt freshman season.

A 3:30 matchup seems likely given the fluctuating recent records of both programs.

Miami Hurricanes (Hard Rock Stadium, 7:30 p.m.)

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal watches from the sideline against NC State Wolfpack during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Florida State’s matchup with Miami stands as the ACC’s most natural candidate for a prime-time slot. The Hurricanes lead the all-time series 37–33 and enter the season following a national championship game appearance, though roster turnover looms on both sides of the ball. Former quarterback Carson Beck exhausted his eligibility, while several key defensive contributors are expected to depart for the NFL.

With Florida State finishing as the ACC’s most-watched program last season, the rivalry appears well-positioned for a late-night kickoff, though the final placement will depend on each team’s record when the two meet on October 17.

Louisville Cardinals (L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, 7:30-8:00 p.m.)

Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) gets tackled from behind as he runs down the field. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 to claim the ACC Championship title in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. | Alicia Devine/USA Today / USA TODAY NETWORK

Louisville also presents an intriguing case. The Cardinals are coming off a 9–4 season and added Ohio State transfer quarterback Lincoln Kienholz while returning standout running back Isaac Brown. Florida State will travel to Louisville on Friday night, meaning the matchup should emerge as a national broadcast.

Given Florida State’s brand strength and Louisville’s recent success, a nationally televised window remains a strong possibility should both teams enter the game above .500.

READ MORE: FSU football adds third transfer to offensive line

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News