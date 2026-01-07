FSU football adds third transfer to offensive line

Florida State's offensive line took a massive step forward under new position coach Herb Hand. Despite essentially fielding five new starters, four who signed with the Seminoles out of the transfer portal, the unit quickly transitioned from one of the worst in the country to one of the best in the ACC.

It was an admirable job by Hand, who is being rewarded by having to put together yet another offensive line. All five starters in the trenches graduated following the 2025 season.

Over the last few days, Florida State has added three experienced transfers up front, including a promising big man out of the Sun Belt Conference.

Former Troy OL Commits To Florida State

Paul Bowling/IG

On Wednesday, Troy true freshman offensive lineman Paul Bowling announced his commitment to Florida State. Bowling was recently in Tallahassee for a visit, choosing the Seminoles over Georgia Tech.

Bowling was a three-star recruit in the 2025 class out of Power Springs, Georgia. After enrolling early at Troy, he worked his way into becoming the first true freshman offensive lineman in program history to begin the season as a starter at center. Bowling went on to start in 12 games, nine at center and three at left guard.

BREAKING: Troy transfer IOL Paul Bowling has committed to Florida State, @ChadSimmons_ reports🍢https://t.co/ZtsIryt8Bl pic.twitter.com/p7zMGO8lzc — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 7, 2026

According to PFF, Bowling was on the field for 752 snaps on offense, grading out at 63.5 overall. Per the metrics, Bowling is graded higher as a pass-blocker (67.1) than a run-blocker (64.5). He allowed 16 pressures, including three quarterback hits and three sacks.

Notably, Bowling didn't allow a single pressure in 62 snaps against Clemson. However, he surrendered two sacks in 70 snaps against James Madison. It'll be interesting to see if he can perform consistently when facing higher caliber competition from week to week.

Bowling will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He stands at 6-foot-4, 315-pounds.

Florida State's haul in the portal now includes Bowling, former Purdue offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, and former Bowling Green State offensive lineman Nate Pabst. Bowling and Joiner figure to be in the mix at center, along with redshirt freshman Sandman Thompson. Pabst is more experienced at the guard spots but is flexible enough to push out to offensive tackle too.

