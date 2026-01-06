FSU football lands East Carolina TE Desirrio Riles from transfer portal

Florida State's tight end room will look markedly different next season.

Following the 2025 campaign, Markeston Douglas exhausted his eligibility, while Randy Pittman Jr. entered the portal and appears to be headed elsewhere.

Though the Seminoles were able to retain Landen Thomas, they'll also be making at least one addition from the portal.

Florida State Lands East Carolina TE Desirrio Riles

Dec 28, 2024; Annapolis, MD, USA; *East Carolina Pirates tight end Desirrio Riles (6) catches a bobbled pass during the first half of the Go Bowling Military Bowl against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, East Carolina junior tight end transfer Desirrio Riles announced his commitment to Florida State on social media. Riles recently visited Tallahassee and also reportedly saw Ole Miss.

Riles had the most productive season of his college career in 2025, appearing in 13 games and making ten starts. He caught 28 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns. Riles totaled seven receptions for 87 yards and a score in a 42-3 victory against Florida Atlantic on November 29.

According to PFF, Riles graded out poorly as a run-blocker (47.9) and pass-blocker (59.9). Riles had a drop rate of 12.5%.

The Florida native signed with East Carolina as a three-star prospect in the 2023 class. During his three years with the program, Riles appeared in 37 games, starting in 15 of those contests. He recorded 45 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns.

Riles visited Florida State multiple times during his high school recruitment. The 6-foot-3, 238-pound tight end will have one season of eligibility remaining.

He joins a position group that includes Thomas, redshirt freshman Chase Loftin, true freshman Xavier Tiller, and true freshman Corbyn Fordham.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

