Florida State star DB transferring from program in shocking move

Less than a week ago, it appeared that the Florida State Seminoles were on the cusp of losing all five starters in their defensive backfield from the 2025 season.

Cornerback Jerry Wilson graduated, safety Earl Little Jr. declared for the draft, and cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls, safety Ashlynd Barker, and safety Edwin Joseph all announced intentions to transfer.

In recent days, Florida State was able to convince Rawls and Barker not to enter the portal.

The Seminoles seemed to be trending to do the same with Little Jr. Over the weekend, the star defender deleted his social media post about moving on to the next level.

That figured to be positive news for Florida State. Instead, it's not.

Earl Little Jr. Exits NFL Draft, Transferring From FSU

On Tuesday, Little Jr. announced he was entering the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility, per On3's Pete Nakos.

This one hurts. No doubt about it. Little Jr. was a massive leader in the locker room and someone who flourished in 2025.

Little Jr. put together a breakout campaign this season, leading the Seminoles with a career-high 76 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two pass deflections, and four interceptions.

The Florida native recorded 5+ tackles in ten of his 12 appearances and picked off a pass in three consecutive games. He put up a season-best 13 tackles in the Seminoles' double overtime loss to Virginia. Little Jr. was named second-team All-ACC and won FSU's Defensive MVP and Bobby Bowden Leadership Award.

Little Jr. transferred to Florida State in 2024. In his first season with the program, he was credited with 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack. He began his college career at Alabama, signing with the Crimson Tide as the No. 12 CB in the 2022 class. Little Jr. played at American Heritage High School under former defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr.

The 6-foot-1, 199-pound safety will be a coveted addition to the open market.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

