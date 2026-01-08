FSU football transfer portal tracker: departures, returns, and additions

Florida State is rebuilding its roster this offseason and, once again, the NCAA transfer portal is going to factor heavily into head coach Mike Norvell's efforts.

The transfer portal officially opened on January 2 and lasts for 15 days through January 16. Players only have to appear in the database by the conclusion of the window. As long as they are in the portal, they can commit at any point after that.

With a bunch of changes coming to Tallahassee, we'll be tracking all the movement below. Stay tuned for updates throughout the month.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal? (9)

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 17-6. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

Previous School: South Alabama

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

Previous School: Texas

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

Previous School: Auburn

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

Previous School: Purdue

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

Previous School: Bowling Green State

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

Previous School: East Carolina

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

Previous School: Texas A&M

OL Paul Bowling, True Freshman (Announced 1/7)

Previous School: Troy

P Daniel Hughes, Sophomore (Announced 1/8)

Previous School: New Mexico

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026? (4)

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) celebrates a pass catch during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason? (39)

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Randy Pittman Jr. (13) reacts after catching a game tying touchdown pass in the final minute during the fourth quarter in front of Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

New School: Mississippi State

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

New School: Tulane

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

New School: Wisconsin

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

New School: Liberty

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

New School: Mississippi State

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

New School: Wisconsin

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

New School: Boston College

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

New School: Texas

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

LB Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/7)

