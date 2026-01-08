FSU football transfer portal tracker: departures, returns, and additions
Florida State is rebuilding its roster this offseason and, once again, the NCAA transfer portal is going to factor heavily into head coach Mike Norvell's efforts.
The transfer portal officially opened on January 2 and lasts for 15 days through January 16. Players only have to appear in the database by the conclusion of the window. As long as they are in the portal, they can commit at any point after that.
With a bunch of changes coming to Tallahassee, we'll be tracking all the movement below. Stay tuned for updates throughout the month.
Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal? (9)
DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)
Previous School: South Alabama
RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)
Previous School: Texas
QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)
Previous School: Auburn
OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)
Previous School: Purdue
OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)
Previous School: Bowling Green State
TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)
Previous School: East Carolina
DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)
Previous School: Texas A&M
OL Paul Bowling, True Freshman (Announced 1/7)
Previous School: Troy
P Daniel Hughes, Sophomore (Announced 1/8)
Previous School: New Mexico
Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026? (4)
DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)
WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)
TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)
DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)
Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason? (39)
LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)
DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)
OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)
New School: Mississippi State
TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)
DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)
DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)
RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)
New School: Tulane
WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)
DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)
DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)
WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)
DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)
New School: Wisconsin
RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)
New School: Liberty
DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)
LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)
TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)
DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)
New School: Mississippi State
RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)
QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)
WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)
QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)
DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)
WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)
OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)
RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)
OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)
New School: Wisconsin
OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)
DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)
New School: Boston College
P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)
New School: Texas
LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)
DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)
DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)
DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)
LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)
K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)
OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)
DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)
WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)
LB Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/7)
