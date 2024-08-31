ESPN's College GameDay Predicts Florida State vs. Boston College
Week 1 is officially here, and Florida State has a chance to bounce back from their Week 0, 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech overseas. Now, the Seminoles take on Boston College in a Monday night battle.
Mike Norvell's Florida State squad has plenty to improve on from their Week 0 contest against a conference opponent. The run defense from the front seven was poor, and the offense had no real identity and failed to push the ball down the field.
With virtually no big plays offensively, the Seminoles really had no chance against the Yellow Jackets. Norvell and his staff have had a week to make corrections both in practice and in their game plan.
On Saturday, the ESPN College GameDay crew made their selections for the Monday night primetime contest. Here's how they played out:
Desmond Howard: Florida State
Nick Saban: Florida State
Pat McAfee: Florida State
Johnny Manziel: Florida State
Lee Corso: Florida State
Kirk Herbstreit: Florida State
While the Seminoles were upset during their Week 0 game, they're still more than a two-score favorite. The odds are leaning in Florida State's ability to bounce back. They've got to stop the run, and DJ Uiagalelei is going to have to throw down the field, even if some of that is up to playcalling.
The panel seems to be in agreement with Vegas in terms of the Seminoles' ability to get back on track and win their first game of the season. Whether their front seven is capable of bringing strong enough play or not to make that happen is yet to be seen, but this could be a big, big week for Florida State.
The idea from the panel is that Florida State will bounce back, even if it is a close contest.
