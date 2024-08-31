FSU Football Legend Backs Mike Norvell After Game One Loss
The Florida State Seminoles are coming off a heartbreaking 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech this past weekend in Dublin, Ireland, and the attitude of college football prognosticators is up in the air about whether or not the 2024 Seminole squad will be able to repeat an ACC Championship and potentially earn a College Football Playoff berth.
Florida State's defense was looked at as a strong suit heading into the Week '0' matchup but seemed bewildered at times in the upset and questions immediately started being asked about how this year's team will fare.
One thing that isn't in question is head coach Mike Norvell's leadership within the program. He took the 'Noles on an undefeated regular season 13-0 run and won the ACC before the 'Noles were historically left out of the playoffs last year.
With all the storylines unfolding throughout the media about the Seminoles, former FSU legend Marvin Jones stepped in with his take and support for Norvell.
"I support this dude 1000% ! He’s shown me with his actions who he is!!," Jones wrote in a recent Tweet. "Damn good coach & a fine human being! Period yeah I photo bombed him about 2-3 games 😂😂😂"
If you're near an FSU sideline, there is a good chance you'll see the All-American supporting his former school and his son, Marvin Jones Jr., who currently plays for the 'Noles. Jones Jr. transferred in from Georgia in the offseason and is expected to have a significant impact for the Seminoles and help fill the void left by first-rounder Jared Verse.
Jones Sr. had a remarkable career at Florida State, earning the Butkus Award, Lombardi Trophy, Sporting News College Football Player of the Year, and has a brick outside of the Moore Athletic Center with his name on it as a three-time All-American.
Marvin "Shade Tree" Jones has been a devout supporter of the university long before his son joined the roster in 2024. He was inducted into the Seminole Hall of Fame in 2000 and became a part of the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022.
Look for Jones Sr. and Jones Jr. on Monday when the Seminoles host the Boston College Eagles at 7:30 p.m. EST for FSU's home opener.
