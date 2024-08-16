ESPN Lists Two Florida State Defensive Stars In Top 100 Players For 2024 Season
Florida State is projected to field two of the best players in the country in 2024.
On Thursday, ESPN released a list of the top 100 players in college football ahead of the season kicking off next week. The Seminoles found their defense well-represented with redshirt junior defensive end Patrick Payton (No. 44) and junior cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (No. 100) making the cut.
Payton slotted in as the No. 7 defensive end in the rankings behind players such as Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. (No. 1), Texas A&M's Nic Scourton (No. 29), and Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. (No. 43). He's in line for a breakout campaign after his steady development over the years and added bulk this offseason.
With the spotlight firmly on Payton, he has a chance to be the next star defensive end at Florida State, following in the footsteps of Jared Verse and Jermaine Johnson II. Payton was the 2022 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and followed that up with 44 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and ten pass deflections last year.
"It seems counterintuitive that a player with 14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 10 pass breakups had a "quiet" season, but Payton was often overshadowed last season on defense with Jared Verse, Braden Fiske and Kalen DeLoach often getting more of the headlines," ESPN wrote. "That will not be the case in 2024, as Payton is poised to have his best season yet."
Thomas is a rising star on Florida State's roster and could quickly develop into a national name early this season. His blend of length, athleticism, and competitiveness make him a handful for any wide receiver to deal with. Thomas was ranked as the No. 14 cornerback in the top 100 but he's elevated his game to a higher level this fall and will probably find himself rising on this list at the end of the year.
The junior cornerback is a major reason why the Seminoles aren't expected to take a step back in the defensive backfield despite losing three starters to the NFL. He totaled 29 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and ten pass deflections last year.
"A big, long corner whom head coach Mike Norvell describes as a future All-American, Thomas showed glimpses of his immense potential in 2023, racking up 12 pass breakups, a forced fumble and 4.5 tackles for loss," ESPN wrote. "Thomas contested 24 of his 35 targets and allowed just 172 yards and one touchdown all season. He played in press coverage on nearly half his coverage snaps, but only two passes were completed for 20 yards or more against him."
Payton and Thomas will get a chance to put their talent on display when Florida State kicks off its season against Georgia Tech on August 24.
