Nole Gameday

Top FSU football target backs off pledge, reopens recruitment

The top-100 prospect is high on FSU's board.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State is still in the hunt to add a top-100 recruit to its #Tribe26 class.

There are a couple of options that the Seminoles are closing in on.

READ MORE: Seminoles pick up major #Tribe26 boost with four-star DL commit James Carrington

On Tuesday evening, four-star cornerback CJ Bronaugh backed off his longtime pledge to Nebraska, re-opening his recruitment. Bronaugh was in Tallahassee for an official visit last weekend. He also saw Florida a few weeks ago.

The Seminoles and the Gators are the two teams at the top of the list to land Bronaugh. However, Florida may currently hold the edge over Florida State. Billy Napier has beaten Mike Norvell in multiple recruiting battles this month.

The Florida native has held an offer from Florida State for over a year. Defensive coordinator Tony White, defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., and safeties coach Evan Cooper went out to meet with Bronaugh back in April.

Bronaugh is coming off a junior season where he totaled 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, four pass deflections and six interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1, 166-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 99 overall prospect, the No. 12 CB, and the No. 12 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 14 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 19 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

READ MORE: Cornerback prospect shuts down recruitment, sticks with Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting