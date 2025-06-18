Top FSU football target backs off pledge, reopens recruitment
Florida State is still in the hunt to add a top-100 recruit to its #Tribe26 class.
There are a couple of options that the Seminoles are closing in on.
On Tuesday evening, four-star cornerback CJ Bronaugh backed off his longtime pledge to Nebraska, re-opening his recruitment. Bronaugh was in Tallahassee for an official visit last weekend. He also saw Florida a few weeks ago.
The Seminoles and the Gators are the two teams at the top of the list to land Bronaugh. However, Florida may currently hold the edge over Florida State. Billy Napier has beaten Mike Norvell in multiple recruiting battles this month.
The Florida native has held an offer from Florida State for over a year. Defensive coordinator Tony White, defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., and safeties coach Evan Cooper went out to meet with Bronaugh back in April.
Bronaugh is coming off a junior season where he totaled 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, four pass deflections and six interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns.
The 6-foot-1, 166-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 99 overall prospect, the No. 12 CB, and the No. 12 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 14 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 19 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
