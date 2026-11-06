Ex-LSU, Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Expresses Interest In FSU Football Job

The Florida State Seminoles are searching for their fourth head coach since 2017. After Willie Taggart and Mike Norvell failed to get the Seminoles back on track, Florida State is looking for new leadership to restore the program to a championship contender.

There are a handful of potential options, and along with making the right decisions, the Seminoles have to move forward in a calculated manner with the Early Signing Period and transfer portal window right around the corner.

READ MORE: CFB Analyst Predicts Next FSU Football Coach, Takes a Shot at Seminole Fans

Florida State fans already know that former head coach Jimbo Fisher is gunning for the job, and is pushing hard behind the scenes to return to Tallahassee.

Another free agent head coach with a history of success expressed interest in the position earlier this week.

Former LSU, Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Speaks On FSU Opening

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Tuesday, former LSU and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed the opening while speaking on College Sports Radio on SiriusXM.

"When you’re talking to an unemployed football coach, every job’s a great job, you know? But Florida State, look, I’ve got a great history with Florida State, great games," Kelly said. "I know what that’s like, the history and tradition of Florida State, playing in that state, and the fan base."

"So anytime you have an incredibly brand-driven, great tradition and history, there’s a want and desire to be part of somebody that has had that success and, certainly, leading that program, from anyone’s perspective, would be an honor and privilege," Kelly added.

Kelly is one of the most experienced options on the market in the coaching carousel. However, his attitude played a large part in the end of his tenure with the Fighting Irish and the Tigers.

The 65-year-old was fired by LSU last October, ending his time in Baton Rouge with a 34-14 record, including a pair of losses to Florida State at neutral sites.

Tigers won 10 games in his first two years on the job, but never reached the heights they expected when they signed Kelly to a 10 year/$95 million contract.

Kelly was the head coach at Notre Dame from 2010-21. In 2012, the Fighting Irish appeared in the BCS National Championship game, but fell to Alabama 42-14.

He departed for LSU after Notre Dame failed to make the four-team College Football Playoff in 2021, falling just outside of the field at No. 5. Kelly went 113-40 in South Bend, finishing with seven 10+ win campaigns.

There are certainly worse options for Florida State, but Kelly's abrasive personality wouldn't work at this program.

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