Florida State Running Back Exits Game Against Duke After Injury
The Florida State Seminoles were already shorthanded in the backfield when they kicked off against the Duke Blue Devils on Friday night. The team entered the contest without junior running back Jaylin Lucas and senior running back Roydell Williams, who were injured in previous weeks. Their absences have created a larger opportunity for true freshman Kam Davis.
Davis produced for much of the game but had a critical mistake in a big moment. With Florida State looking to tie the Blue Devils in the fourth quarter, Davis lost the football on a run that was recovered by the defense. To make matters worse, he stayed down on the field after the play with an apparent lower-body injury.
The Georgia native was eventually assisted to the sideline and taken into the medical tent. It's unclear if he'll be able to return to the game.
Prior to Davis going down, he rushed a career-high 14 times for 63 yards. The Seminoles will lean on Lawrance Toafili without him in the lineup.
NoleGameday will continue to provide updates when necessary.
