Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Plans To Support Florida State In Ireland For Opener

DeSantis is not a stranger to appearing at FSU events.

Jackson Bakich

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida State University Head Football Coach Mike Norvell chat as they head out after a collegiate athletics roundtable held by DeSantis at the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Facility on the FSU campus Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida State University Head Football Coach Mike Norvell chat as they head out after a collegiate athletics roundtable held by DeSantis at the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Facility on the FSU campus Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
According to the Tallahassee Democrat, sources close to Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) shared he will attend Florida State football’s season opener on Aug. 24 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Dublin, Ireland.

The Sunshine State politician is no stranger to attending FSU sporting events. In June, he appeared at the Seminoles’ first game in the College World Series against the Tennessee Volunteers and his wife and children participated in the coin toss against Georgia Tech at Doak Campbell Stadium in October of 2022.

Moreover, Gov. DeSantis set aside $1 million for FSU’s possible legal battles against the College Football Playoff (CFP) in December’s Focus on Florida’s Future budget proposal.

“We had one of our schools, Florida State, go undefeated this year and win the conference championship," DeSantis said in December. "They earned a spot in the college football playoffs, and they were excluded from that.”

“We are going to put aside $1 million and let the chips fall where they may on that," DeSantis added.

That might seem like a sizable contribution to Florida State, but factoring in the millions of dollars the university lost out on by not appearing in the CFP puts things into perspective.

FSU will be looking to repeat the outcome of the first 13 games of the 2023 season which brought them an undefeated record, an ACC championship (their 16th), and a New Year’s Six appearance in the Orange Bowl.

Their game against Georgia Tech will take place at noon (5 p.m. local time) on ESPN.

Jackson Bakich

JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

