Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Plans To Support Florida State In Ireland For Opener
According to the Tallahassee Democrat, sources close to Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) shared he will attend Florida State football’s season opener on Aug. 24 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Dublin, Ireland.
The Sunshine State politician is no stranger to attending FSU sporting events. In June, he appeared at the Seminoles’ first game in the College World Series against the Tennessee Volunteers and his wife and children participated in the coin toss against Georgia Tech at Doak Campbell Stadium in October of 2022.
READ MORE: ESPN Analyst Responds To Finebaum's 'Crying' Comment, Defends FSU Football Against Snub
Moreover, Gov. DeSantis set aside $1 million for FSU’s possible legal battles against the College Football Playoff (CFP) in December’s Focus on Florida’s Future budget proposal.
“We had one of our schools, Florida State, go undefeated this year and win the conference championship," DeSantis said in December. "They earned a spot in the college football playoffs, and they were excluded from that.”
“We are going to put aside $1 million and let the chips fall where they may on that," DeSantis added.
That might seem like a sizable contribution to Florida State, but factoring in the millions of dollars the university lost out on by not appearing in the CFP puts things into perspective.
FSU will be looking to repeat the outcome of the first 13 games of the 2023 season which brought them an undefeated record, an ACC championship (their 16th), and a New Year’s Six appearance in the Orange Bowl.
Their game against Georgia Tech will take place at noon (5 p.m. local time) on ESPN.
READ MORE: Former FSU Football Star, Super Bowl Champion Signs With Houston Texans
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Passing Game Ascending With Preseason Winding Down
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Punches Back With Strong Showing From WRs
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Kevin Knowles Leads Competitive Charge From DBs
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Responds But Defense Continues To Compete