Florida State AD Michael Alford Provides Update On Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations
Massive changes are underway in Tallahassee with Florida State in the middle of ongoing renovations to Doak Campbell Stadium and the construction of a Football Only Facility. Steady progress is being made on both projects with the Seminoles making a major investment in a budding program led by head coach Mike Norvell.
In the meantime, Bobby Bowden Field is going to look a lot different in 2024 with the dismantling of stands on the west side of the stadium. Capacity will be limited with temporary seating being brought in prior to the season. With that being said, this short-term inconvenience for FSU fans is expected to pay off in the end.
While speaking at a beam-signing ceremony for donors over the weekend, Athletic Director Michael Alford provided an update on the construction efforts. As of this time, the project is on schedule and should be completed by July 2025. This is a strict timeline for the Seminoles as the program is scheduled to open that season with a home matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, August 30.
"They are on time and making sure that we are doing everything possible that I can do to make sure that the stadium will be ready in July 2025," Alford said according to the Tallassee Democrat.
"A lot of our fanbase has been investing in Doak for many, many years, and to see their excitement toward the renovation and the future of what Doak Campbell Stadium is going to be means a lot because they are invested," Alford continued.
Just over a year remains until the updates to one of the most iconic stadiums in college football are wrapped up. The improvements, which began following the 2023 season, are anticipated to cost in excess of $265 million.
Florida State won't play at home this year until a nationally-televised Labor Day contest against Boston College on September 2. Th Seminoles open the season with an international matchup with Georgia Tech In Ireland on August 24. The program has already sold out four (Florida, Clemson, North Carolina, Cal) of its seven home games.
