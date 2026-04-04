Florida State Expected to 'Benefit Tremendously' From True Freshman Defender

Florida State's linebacker room is under new guidance for the third time in as many years. Earlier this offseason, the Seminoles promoted Ernie Sims to lead the unit.

The linebackers look remarkably different going into the 2026 season. The Seminoles signed a pair of experienced transfers in the portal and also landed some promising high school prospects.

READ MORE: Florida State Star Earns 'Most Lethal' Label Entering 2026 Season

While FSU is hoping the room will bounce back in 2026, the unit is in a position to make a solid impact over the coming years. That will ultimately depend on how the true freshmen acclimate to the college level.

True Freshman Linebacker Could Be Difference-Maker For Florida State

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Out of Florida State's four linebacker additions from the prep level, four-star Izayia Williams is considered the cream of the crop. Williams isn't participating in spring practice while recovering from an ACL injury, but that hasn't stopped three-star Noah LaVallee and three-star Karon Maycock from making waves.

When Williams does return the field, he has a chance to make an instant impact for the Seminoles.

According to ESPN's Tom Luginbill, Williams is a perfect fit in Tony's White system with his elite speed.

"Williams is dynamic," Luginbill wrote. "He's among the fastest linebackers in the class and fits well in Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White's fast and flexible, 3-3-5 defensive scheme.

"His two-way ability, highlighted by 423 rushing yards and six touchdowns on just 23 carries, showcases the rare athleticism that translates perfectly to FSU's fast-paced defensive system," Luginbill added. "So does his 10.9 100-meter speed and 4.42 40-yard dash in a camp setting, which is elite for a linebacker."

As Williams work his way back to full strength, his potential is alluring.

During his junior season at Tavares High School, Williams starred on both sides of the ball. He totaled 125 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery, and one interception. Williams added 23 rushes for 423 yards and six touchdowns while catching five passes for 97 yards and four touchdowns.

Despite being sidelined for his senior season, Williams was still regarded as the No. 136 overall prospect and the No. 8 LB recruit in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

"While his initial development this spring will be limited to working his way back from an injury, when healthy, he can immediately find a role on special teams," Luginbill wrote. "In time, Florida State's linebacker corps will benefit tremendously with his combination of outstanding speed, athleticism, and explosive physicality as a tackler."

Williams will be focused on getting back to himself this summer. Depending on his recovery, don't be surprised if he pushes for playing time in fall camp.

Florida State kicks off its 2026 season against New Mexico State on August 29.

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?

Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior

Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior

AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior

Blake Nichelson, Senior

Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior

Brandon Torres, Redshirt Junior

Chris Jones, Junior

Chris Thomas, Junior

Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman

Izayia Williams, Freshman

Noah LaVallee, Freshman

Daylen Green, Freshman

Karon Maycock, Freshman

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