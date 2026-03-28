Florida State Defender Sets Sights on Dominant 2026 Season
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The Florida State Seminoles need a new leader along the defensive front. The group is made up of a mix of moving parts.
Of the 17 defensive linemen on the roster, redshirt senior Daniel Lyons is the only player who has been with the program for more than two seasons. There are a few Seminoles who are returning for their second year, including redshirt senior Deante McCray.
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McCray transferred to Florida State from Western Kentucky ahead of the 2025 campaign. He ended up becoming the most productive out of the four defensive linemen the Seminoles added through the portal. He totaled 25 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in 12 appearances.
As McCray prepares for his final run at the college level, he's feeling quite comfortable in garnet and gold.
Deante McCray Plans To Dominate In 2026
McCray credited defensive line coach Terrance Knighton for his growth over the last year. He's been putting in extra work this offseason and is in excellent shape early in spring practice.
The veteran defender has high expectations for his 2026 campaign.
"I learned a lot last year. I learned a lot about what it takes to actually be a d-lineman," McCray said. "I learned a lot from coach Knighton and how to be an aggressive d-lineman. Just attack and be relentless."
"Being relentless was the biggest thing I learned, and don't let nothing stop you in your tracks. Being a more effective pass-rusher for sure," McCray added. "He helped me hone in on my run-stopping skills as well, and I'm very grateful for that. I plan to dominate this season and help lead this team to a championship."
McCray feels comfortable in the system and that's allowing him to just play free.
"Now I know the defense in and out. It's just flying around, no more thinking. Just wreak havoc, celebrate with my teammates, catching wins, and help bring this team a championship like I said," McCray said. "I'm ready to dominate. I'm more comfortable than I've ever been here, and I plan to showcase that this year."
McCray is competing for a starting job in the trenches but he'll play a large role regardless.
Florida State scrimmages for the first time this spring on Saturday morning.
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior
Rylan Kennedy, Senior
Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman
Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman
Earnest Rankins, Freshman
Franklin Whitley, Freshman
Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman
Cam Brooks, Freshman
Chris Carbin, Freshman
Judah Daniels, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG