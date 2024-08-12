Florida State Defensive Stalwarts Joshua Farmer, Patrick Payton Named to Bednarik Watch List
Redshirt junior defensive linemen Joshua Farmer and Patrick Payton were named to the Bednarik Award Watch List on Monday afternoon. The award, presented by the Maxwell Football Club to the outstanding defensive player, will honor its 30th recipient this season.
Farmer, from Port St. Joe, recorded 32 tackles, including 7.0 for loss with 5.0 sacks, two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one forced fumble over 13 starts in 2023. The redshirt junior earned second-team All-ACC recognition and was named FSU’s Most Improved Defensive Player last season.
Farmer recorded a career-high five tackles at Clemson, with 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks in FSU’s 31-24 overtime victory. He added five tackles in the regular season finale at Florida, a 24-15 FSU win. As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Farmer had 15 tackles and 2.0 sacks while leading all ACC freshmen with 6.0 tackles for loss.
READ MORE: Former Florida State Running Back Claims 'Bad Agent' At Forefront Of Dramatic Exit
Payton, a Miami native, started all 14 games in 2023 and recorded 44 tackles, including a team-high 14.5 for loss with 7.0 sacks, 10 pass breakups, seven quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles. The 2022 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and 2023 All-ACC honorable mention, Payton’s 10 pass breakups were the most by an ACC defensive lineman since 2016 and tied for fourth overall in the conference in 2023, while his 14.5 tackles for loss ranked sixth in the conference.
Payton tied his career-high with seven tackles, including 2.0 for loss with 1.0 sack, and added two quarterback hurries and one pass breakup in the ACC Championship Game victory over No. 14 Louisville. He posted a career-best 2.0 sacks in wins over Florida and Wake Forest, and his 3.0 tackles for loss against the Demon Deacons was a career-high total. In the win at Clemson, he registered three solo tackles, including 1.0 sack and two pass breakups, the second which deflected a fourth-down pass in overtime to clinch the victory.
Farmer is also on the Outland Trophy (best interior lineman) and Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player) watch lists.
Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced November 12 and three finalists will be unveiled November 26, with the winner named during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 12.
Florida State, the defending ACC Champions, will open the season August 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET in Dublin, Ireland, for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic against Georgia Tech on ESPN.
Preseason Watch Lists
Bednarik Award – best defensive player – DL Joshua Farmer & DL Patrick Payton
Mackey Award – best tight end – TE Kyle Morlock
Rimington Trophy – best center – OL Maurice Smith
Davey O’Brien Award – best quarterback – QB DJ Uiagalelei
Walter Camp Player of the Year – QB DJ Uiagalelei
Lou Groza Award – best placekicker – K Ryan Fitzgerald
Ray Guy Award – best punter – P Alex Mastromanno
Wuerffel Trophy – community service – OL Maurice Smith
Thorpe Award – best defensive back – DB Shyheim Brown
Nagurski Trophy – best defensive player – DL Joshua Farmer
Outland Trophy – best interior lineman – DL Joshua Farmer & OL Darius Washington
Maxwell Award – best player – QB DJ Uiagalelei
*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
READ MORE: FSU Football's Mike Norvell Recaps Second Scrimmage With Two Weeks To Go Until Kickoff
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Kevin Knowles Leads Competitive Charge From DBs
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Responds But Defense Continues To Compete
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: The Venue Changes But The Work Remains The Same
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: 'Noles Wrap Up 11th Practice With Eyes On Jacksonville