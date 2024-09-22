Florida State Fans, Former Players React to First Win of 2024
It has been a disappointing start to the season for the Florida State Seminoles, as despite being a preseason top-10 team, things quickly went downhill following a shocking loss in the season opener overseas. Through three games the Seminoles were winless, losing two conference games as well as a loss to Memphis. On both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, things just weren't clicking.
Throughout the week, the team's frustrations were clear, a different energy was in the air at practices. That energy was brought into Doak Campbell Stadium against new ACC foe Cal, who entered the game 3-0. While the Seminoles were only able to put 14 points on the board, the offense established the run game early and got a few big completions in the air to move the ball. With a lights-out performance from the FSU defense that included seven combined sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and one major interception from redshirt freshman Edwin Joseph, the 'Noles were able to hold the Golden Bears to just three field goals on five attempts.
Given that it is the first win of the season, Florida State fans were quick to share their excitement on social media and enjoy the win as the Seminoles travel to Dallas next week to take on the SMU Mustangs.
Reactions Below
College Football Analyst and Former FSU QB Shares His Excitement
FSU Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas Recognizes His Teammate Quindarrius Jones For His Standout Performance
Former FSU DT Jacobbi McDaniel Congratulates His Former Team Following the Win
College Football Analyst Josh Pate Pokes Fun at the Cal Fanbase Following Florida State's Win
More Fan Reactions Below
