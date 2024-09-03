Nole Gameday

Former FSU Football Stars Sound Off Following Disastrous Home Opener

A handful of former Seminoles took to social media to voice their displeasure with FSU's 0-2 start.

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Two games into the 2024 season and the Florida State Seminoles look nothing like the top ten team they were expected to be. From lackluster defensive plays to significant offensive inefficiency, this team has done everything except come close to the expectations set by fans at the end of last season.

For many, the expectation for 2024 was a revenge season as fans and players alike were extremely vocal about their displeasure following the infamous final college football playoff rankings last season. However, the hunger, drive, and intensity seen on the field by many in 2023, appears to be a significant missing factor on the field two games into the year.

This missing spark, which has grown extremely visible following two consecutive losses in which FSU was the double-digit favorite, has led to many former standout Seminoles taking to social media to voice their displeasure about the program's current state.

Super Bowl Champion and 2013 National Champion Jalen Ramsey Voices His Opinion On FSU's Start to the Season

2013 National Champion and Eight Year NFL Vet Terrence Brooks Raises an Important Question Surrounding the Defense

Former FSU Linebacker Dontavious Jackson Makes a Bold Statement Regarding the QB Room

College Football Analyst Danny Kanell Voices His Displeasure With QB DJ Uiagalelei

2013 National Champion Karlos Williams Shoots Down Comparisons Between Current and Former Defensive Personel

2013 National Champion Freddie Stevenson Comments on the Current State of the FSU-UF Rivalry

Former FSU RB Jaques Patrick is Ready for the Worst

Raiders Defensive End Janarius Robinson Shares What He Thinks the Players Are Here For

