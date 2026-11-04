Florida State Football's 12 'Notes To Know' For Boston College Matchup

The Florida State Seminoles are entering the final month of the 2026 regular season. Florida State will be relying on an interim head coach for its last four games.

The Seminoles will be back on the road on Saturday afternoon, traveling to Chestnut Hill to face Boston College.

READ MORE: FSU Football Star Duce Robinson Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Earlier this week, Florida State released its game notes, which included 12 notes to know about the matchup.

Check them out below.

Notes To Know For FSU's Road Game Against Boston College

Oct 31, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) looks to pass during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State visits Boston College Saturday at 12:00 p.m. on ACC Network. FSU is 16-6 all-time against the Eagles, including a 9-3 record and three consecutive wins at Alumni Stadium.

Leading Florida State is interim head coach Rick Stockstill. Stockstill, a Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame quarterback, was elevated to the head role on Sunday. He previously was the head coach at Middle Tennessee State from 2006-23, where he was a three-time conference Coach of the Year and led the Blue Raiders to 10 bowl appearances and the first ranked win in program history.

Other changes to the coaching staff include the elevation of linebackers coach Ernie Sims to interim defensive coordinator. Offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. will now be the playcaller and Greg Moss will lead the safeties.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Quarterback Ashton Daniels ranks 2nd nationally with 15.50 yards per completion and ranks 6th with 26 touchdowns accounted for. He is the only quarterback with 12 passing and 12 rushing touchdowns and is one of two P4 quarterbacks with a 70-yard run and pass this season.

Daniels accounted for five touchdowns at No. 3 Miami, including a career-high four passing scores. Daniels previously set the FSU single-game record with five rushing touchdowns vs. Virginia.

Daniels' 12 rushing touchdowns are the most in a season for an FSU quarterback and rank 6th overall in FBS this season. He has accounted for multiple touchdowns in all eight games this year, and his six games with at least one passing and one rushing score are tied for 1st in the nation.

Daniels rushed for two touchdowns, threw two touchdowns and ran for a two-point conversion at No. 10 Alabama, one of two players in FBS in 2026 with multiple rushing and passing touchdowns and a two-point conversion. He is one of just three players since 1995 to have those numbers in a road game against a Power 4 opponent.

Florida State is one of six schools that has three 400-yard receivers this season. William V. Campbell Trophy Finalist Duce Robinson leads FSU with 24 catches for 438 yards and four touchdowns, while Micahi Danzy has 23 catches for 401 yards and three touchdowns and Jayvan Boggs has 21 receptions, 415 yards and one score.

Florida State has had a player score multiple touchdowns in six of eight games this year: Ousmane Kromah vs. Central Arkansas (2 rushing), Daniels vs. Virginia (5 rushing) and at Alabama (2 rushing), Samuel Singleton Jr. vs. New Mexico State (1 rushing, 1 receiving), Micahi Danzy at Louisville (2 receiving) and Robinson at Miami (2 receiving).

Defensive lineman Rylan Kennedy ranks 20th in sacks and 23rd in tackles for loss this season, leading FSU in both. He has at least 1.0 TFL in five consecutive games.

The Seminoles rank 5th in the ACC and 15th in the country with an average of 2.88 sacks per game. FSU had a season-high seven pass breakups last week against Clemson.

Kicker Gabe Panikowski is 22-for-22 on field goal attempts in his NCAA career, including 7-for-7 this season. He is the only active qualified kicker (min. 15 attempts) in any NCAA division that is perfect in his career, and his 22 consecutive made field goals at the NCAA level is the 2nd-longest active streak. FSU has made 190 consecutive point after tries, dating back to 2022.

*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics

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