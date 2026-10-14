Florida State Football's 12 'Notes To Know' For No. 3 Miami Hurricanes Matchup

The Florida State Seminoles are preparing for their second straight game away from home.

On Saturday night, Florida State will face the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes in its annual rivalry game.

READ MORE: Former FSU Football DB Chuck Kennon Arrested on Three Charges

Earlier this week, Florida State released its game notes, which included 12 notes to know about the matchup.

Check them out below.

Notes To Know For FSU's Rivalry Game Against Miami

Oct 9, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State will face No. 3 Miami Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Seminoles are 21-19 all-time on the road against the Hurricanes.

Quarterback Ashton Daniels ranks 3rd nationally with 10 rushing touchdowns. The 10 rushing scores are a single-season record for a Florida State quarterback and match the most for any Nole in the first six games of a season since 1995.

Daniels set an FSU record with five rushing touchdowns against Virginia. The five rushing touchdowns also set a Doak Campbell Stadium record and match the most for any quarterback in ACC history. Daniels' fourth touchdown went 81 yards, FSU's longest play of the season and the 2nd-longest rush by a QB in school history.

Daniels ranks 1st in the ACC and 12th nationally with 14.51 yards per completion. He had 183 passing yards, a career-high 136 rushing yards and five touchdowns against Virginia, the only FBS player since at least 1995 to reach those marks in a game.

Daniels rushed for two touchdowns, threw two touchdowns and ran for a two-point conversion at No. 10 Alabama, one of two players in FBS in 2026 with multiple rushing and passing touchdowns and a two-point conversion. He is one of just three players since 1995 to have those numbers in a road game against a Power 4 opponent.

Daniels needed just 17 completions to rack up 377 yards. His 22.2 yards per completion are the most Alabama has allowed to a player with at least seven completions since at least 1995. The Seminoles scored 36 points at Alabama, the most the Crimson Tide have allowed in a non-conference game in Tuscaloosa since 2000.

Running back Ousmane Kromah is one of just three players to rush for at least 80 yards in every team game in 2026. His six-game streak with 80+ rushing yards to begin the season matches the Florida State record set by Warrick Dunn in 1995.

Florida State has had a player score multiple touchdowns in five of six games this year: Kromah vs. Central Arkansas (2 rushing), Daniels vs. Virginia (5 rushing) and at Alabama (2 rushing), Samuel Singleton Jr. vs. New Mexico State (1 rushing, 1 receiving) and Micahi Danzy at Louisville (2 receiving).

FSU's defense allowed just 2.85 yards per play against Virginia, including 0.9 yards per rush. The Cavaliers had 205 yards on 72 plays, with 37 rushing yards on 40 carries. FSU's defense had 10 sacks in the game, one shy of the school record and the most in a game since 1997. The 10 sacks match the most in an ACC game since 2005.

The 37 rushing yards were FSU's fewest allowed in an ACC game since 2016, when Syracuse also had 37 rushing yards.

The Seminoles rank 4th in the ACC and 14th in the country with an average of 3.0 sacks per game. Their average of 6.7 tackles for loss per game is 5th in the conference and 26th nationally. Defensive lineman Rylan Kennedy leads FSU with 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.

Kicker Gabe Panikowski is 21-for-21 on field goal attempts in his NCAA career, including 6-for-6 this season. He is the only active qualified kicker (min. 15 attempts) in any NCAA division that is perfect in his career.

*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics

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