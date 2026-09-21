Florida State Football's 13 'Notes To Know' For Central Arkansas Matchup

The Florida State Seminoles return home to face Central Arkansas following their second consecutive loss.

Florida State is looking to bounce back on Saturday to improve to .500. The Seminoles are heavy favorites against the Bears.

READ MORE: 3 Thoughts As FSU Football's Hot Start Fades In Loss To Alabama

On Monday, Florida State released its game notes, which included 13 notes to know about the matchup.

Check them out below.

Notes To Know For FSU's Game Against Central Arkansas

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) runs against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State will host Family Weekend and its annual Hall of Fame recognition Saturday against Central Arkansas. The game will start at 3:00 p.m. on ACC Network.

The Seminoles scored 36 points at Alabama last week, the most the Crimson Tide have allowed in a nonconference game in Tuscaloosa since 2000.

Quarterback Ashton Daniels was 17-of-29 passing for 377 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 13 times for seven total yards and two touchdowns at No. 10 Alabama. He became the third Seminole in program history - joining Jordan Travis and EJ Manuel - with two rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns in a game. Daniels' 377 passing yards were the most for a Nole since 2022.

Daniels is the only player in FBS in 2026 with multiple rushing and passing touchdowns and a two-point conversion. He is one of just three players since 1995 to have those numbers in a road game against a Power 4 opponent.

Daniels needed just 17 completions to rack up 377 yards. His 22.2 yards per completion are the most Alabama has allowed to a player with at least seven completions since at least 1995.

Daniels and running back Ousmane Kromah each have rushing touchdowns in the first three games to begin the season. Kromah is 2nd in the ACC with 103.5 rushing yards per game. He was the first Nole with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games since Trey Benson in 2022.

Wide receiver Duce Robinson caught six passes for 135 yards and one touchdown at Alabama. His five career 120- yard receiving games are 2nd-most among active players, behind only Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State.

Florida State forced four takeaways and had a +3 turnover margin against No. 19 SMU. Those were FSU's best takeaway numbers since a 2022 win at Miami.

Quindarrius Jones forced and recovered a fumble against the Mustangs, one week after his first career interception against New Mexico State. Jones is one of four players nationally with an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery in 2026.

Both of Jones' takeaways occurred on the opponents' first drive of the game.

Kicker Gabe Panikowski is 3-for-3 on field goal attempts this season and is now 18-for-18 on field goals at the NCAA level. He was the Fred Haskins Award winner as the best non-FBS kicker in 2024 when he made all 15 field goal attempts at Idaho State. FSU has made 173 consecutive point-after tries, including perfect marks each of the past four seasons.

Florida State's 13 Red Zone trips are the 4th-most among teams that are perfect in the Red Zone this season. FSU's 84.6 touchdown percentage in the Red Zone leads the ACC and is 13th-best nationally.

Florida State has scored in all 12 quarters to begin the season for the second consecutive year.

*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics

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