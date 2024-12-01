Florida State Concludes 2024 Season With 31-11 Loss In Sunshine Showdown
The Florida State Seminoles faced off against the Florida Gators in their annual Sunshine Showdown to close out FSU's 2024 season. The 'Noles moved to 2-10 on the season as the Gators' defense held FSU to 11 points. It was a battle of two freshmen as FSU quarterback Luke Kromenhoek and Florida's DJ Lagway traded blows in the 31-11 loss. Kromenhoek was 15/28 for 140 yards, and the entire offense was unable to hang on to the ball. It was a near-record amount of fumbles, with eight, and an overall poor performance that summed up FSU's season. Kromenhoek was also sacked eight times behind an offensive line that couldn't hold off the Gator pass rush.
Florida won the coin toss and deferred the ball to Florida State. Kromenhoek started the offense off with a 10-yard run. A six-yard pass to tight end Kyle Morlock helped set up another first down. Kromenhoek took back-to-back sacks, and their first drive was shut down, forcing punter Alex Mastromanno to punt.
The teams continued to trade punts, mostly aided by drops by UF's Tony Livingston and Chimere Dike. Running back Lawrance Toafili got the 'Noles started off, and wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas picked up a first down. Florida linebacker Jack Pyburn forced their second fumble of the night in the Florida State red zone. UF's first score was on a walk-in one-yard touchdown by running back Ja'kobi Jackson.
READ MORE: FSU Football Reportedly Hiring UCF Head Coach as Next Offensive Coordinator
The second quarter started off in the Seminoles' favor on the legs of Kromenhoek and running back Micahi Danzy. But a fumble by Toafili halted the 'Noles in Florida territory. On the following drive, Florida State's run defense continued to cause issues, but an interception by defensive back Azareye'h Thomas gave them back the ball.
Kromenhoek helped move the 'Noles to midfield on a 17-yard pass to Toafili. After the fourth sack given up in the game, FSU was forced to punt again.
Lagway was able to capitalize on the three-and-out and found Dike on a 21-yard completion, and a big run by Montrell Johnson, Jr. moved them into Florida State territory. After completion on a deep crossing route to Dike, the Gators were in a position to score again. Lagway put UF up by 14 on a four-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marcus Burke to end the half.
The Gators got the ball to start the third quarter, and the defense held UF after a tackle for loss by linebacker Blake Nichelson and a 10-yard sack by Joshua Farmer. A first down run by Toafili moved them across midfield. A 10-yard reception by Toafili put the 'Noles in Florida's red zone. Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald's 39-yard was good, putting the Seminoles on the board for the first time of the night.
Turnovers continued to plague the Seminoles as wide receiver Lawayne McCoy muffed a punt after a strong stand by the FSU defense. The defense held UF to a field goal, making the score 17-3.
Running back Sam Singleton, Jr. gave the FSU offense a breath of life, and Kromenhoek found Kam Davis for 14 yards. On fourth and one, the Seminoles were able to convert on a 19-yard pass to true freshman Amaree Williams. The Seminoles fumbled for the sixth time of the night as the game continued to haunt Florida State. UF was able to run away with the game early in the fourth on a 65-yard touchdown run from Johnson making the score 24-3.
Florida State was able to even the margin of loss late in the fourth quarter off of a touchdown run from Toafili. Tight end Landen Thomas was able to come down with the two-point conversion and the 'Noles elected for an onside kick but were unable to recover. The Gators scored a garbage-time touchdown on a throw from Lagway to Tony Livingston to round out the scoring.
The Seminoles ended their season on a low and will be looking to build for next year moving forward.
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Three Key Matchups For The Sunshine Showdown Between Florida State And Florida
• 'I Have My Own Grass To Mow' ... Billy Napier Declines To Address FSU's Struggling Season
• FSU Running Back Expected to Return in Season Finale Against Rival Florida
• Former FSU Running Back Entering NCAA Transfer Portal For Second Time