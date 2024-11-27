Former FSU Running Back Entering NCAA Transfer Portal For Second Time
Former Florida State and current FAU running back CJ Campbell is reportedly planning on entering the transfer portal when it opens on December 9, according to a recent post by Pete Nakos from On3 Sports. The Owls fired head coach Tom Herman with two games left in early November after Florida Atlantic went 4-8 and then 2-8, so that could be a factor in Campbell's decision.
Campbell started out on Florida State's scout team in 2021 as a preferred walk-on, earning FSU Scout Team Player of the Year and being placed on the ACC Honor Roll. He immediately made his way into the back end of the running back depth chart.
The Florida native contributed behind stars such as Trey Benson, Lawrance Toafili and Treshaun Ward. He stuck his hand in the dirt and persevered, playing in 16 games and rushing for 181 yards while scoring three touchdowns and contributing on special teams. He started in the 2023 ACC Championship victory over No. 14 Louisville and received immediate interest from schools across the country.
Campbell chose FAU, but now it seems he will be betting on himself once again. The Panama City native has 1,092 total yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024, so there will undoubtedly be another spike in interest from schools looking to bolster their backfield.
