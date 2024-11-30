FSU Football Reportedly Hiring UCF Head Coach as Next Offensive Coordinator
Florida State and Mike Norvell have moved quickly and have reportedly hired their next offensive coordinator. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Gus Malzahn is stepping down as the head coach of UCF and will join Florida State as their next offensive coordinator. Thamel also reports that Malzahn will take over as the full primary play-caller, with Norvell handing the duties off.
Malzahn spent four years at UCF with. 28-24 record, but they've struggled since joining the Big 12, going 6-7 last season and 4-8 this season. Most will remember Malzahn as Auburn's head coach when Florida State beat the Tigers in the National Championship game following the 2013 season. He has also been a head coach at Arkansas State and was the offensive coordinator for Auburn during the Cam Newton year.
When FSU's Athletic Director said there were names people would know interested in the coordinator roles, I don't think anyone had this name in mind. Malzahn comes as a massive surprise, with most people mentioning UNLV's Brennan Marion or Washington State's Ben Arbuckle as possible candidates for FSU. They've instead taken the head coach of a Power Four conference school.
Malzahn, 59 years old, had a 105-62 record in his tenure as a head coach between Arkansas State, Auburn, and UCF. He has been the primary play-caller at all of his stops, but he hasn't been the sole offensive coordinator since 2011.
Norvell hands over the play-calling duties for the first time in his tenure at Florida State. He said after Alex Atkins was dismissed that all options were on the table as far as evaluating his own role in play-calling.
Malzahn has not called plays for an offense that has finished top-25 in scoring offense since the 2017 season when he was at Auburn. He has developed many NFL talents on the offensive side of the ball, and Mike Norvell hopes his experience will help the on-field production and off-field recruiting.
Florida State has made sweeping changes during a 2-9 season, firing offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans. There will likely be more changes after the Seminoles' game against the Florida Gators on Saturday evening. Malzahn is the first new addition to the staff since those changes.
