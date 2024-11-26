'I Have My Own Grass To Mow' ... Gators Head Coach Billy Napier Declines To Address FSU's Struggling Season
As the final game of the season approaches for the 2-9 Florida State Seminoles, there is no denying that this season was painful to be a part of, both as a fan and a member of the team. The expectation for a spot in the inaugural 12-team playoff seemed like a given just a few months ago, and with each game played all hope seemed to drift away as the losses continued to pile up.
Now, the Seminoles find themselves facing the 6-5 Florida Gators, who are coming off of 2 massive upsets over LSU and Ole Miss. As double-digit favorites going into the game, the Gators find themselves with seemingly all the momentum they need to come back on top in the sunshine showdown for the first time since 2021.
In his weekly press conference, Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier discussed the rivalry and what his thoughts are going into the game on Saturday.
"We have no time to play around here because we're turning the page, we started the process yesterday in preparation for Florida State in our rivalry game, which we all know the magnitude of the game," Napier said. "We have a healthy respect for the personnel, we're very familiar with the personnel, and certainly, the success they've had as of late, they had a heck of a year last year and regardless of record and regardless of outcomes, this game is always a very significant one."
"I think it's really really important for our players to be able to hit the reset button in here and within the walls to execute our routine and prepare the way we have been preparing, I think we need to continue to improve," Napier continued. "Obviously, we have a ton of respect for coach Norvell and his history and the makeup of that staff, so this is going to be a challenge, we've got to go play at their place, we've been there before, they've beaten us the last two years, and we know the records will be thrown out. So we're going to put the ball down at 7:00 up there and we've got to get ready to go," Napier said in his opening statement."
Following what was the best quarterback play all season against Charleston Southern, FSU head coach Mike Norvell announced that Luke Kromenhoek would be the sole starter against the Gators. In his first career start, the true freshman threw for 209 yards on 13 completions, with another 31 yards on the ground. Napier commented on what he has seen from Kromenhoek and admitted he has been impressed with the young QB since he was a recruit.
"Yeah, very talented. We worked him out here, I was very impressed with him, and we offered him a scholarship. He's very sharp, actually, a dual-threat guy in high school, played safety, was very physical, and was a good tackler. I mean, he's one of the more highly regarded quarterbacks in the country, I mean he's just now getting his chance and from what I see, he played really well last week, and when he's been given good opportunities he can play."
The turnaround from 13-1 to 2-9 wasn't something that was on anybody's bingo card, and despite the clear downward spiral happening in Tallahassee, Napier declined to comment, saying that he's focused on improving his program and getting the Gators back to the top.
"I have my own grass to mow, and my yard's big and it's got a lot of weeds in it, and I've got my own issues, so I don't necessarily think it would be right for me to comment on that, because look, I understand all the things that come with the job, and the job's probably more challenging than it's ever been, so I have a ton of respect for Mike. He's a good football coach, and we're trying to get the Florida Gators better, and that's my focus," Napier said.
This game will be the 66th time the in-state rivals give it their all on the gridiron, and while there are clear bragging rights for the winner, winning the game is also vital for winning over recruits. Some of the best recruits in the state will be in attendance for the game, and for both teams winning the game would mean improving their chances at retaining or landing some last-minute commintments. Napier commented on the importance of the game for both recruits and fans, noting that it's necessary that everyone understands the significance of the rivalry.
"I think that's something we have to make sure we understand here is the significance of the game and the impact of the rivalry. Not only for our program and the players and the people within these walls but all the Gators out there that have had to deal with things for the last two years. We get it, and I think the key is that we focus on today, and we've used different themes, one-day contracts, earned the right to win, we'll have our way to get them ready to go this week
The Seminoles will host the Gators on Saturday, November 30th as they hope to add a 3rd game to their two-game win streak. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
