Florida State Falls To Clemson In Tallahassee, 29-13
The Florida State Seminoles faced off against the No. 15 Clemson Tigers on Saturday, and the season has continued to produce turmoil for the 'Noles. After looking somewhat competent on offense during the first quarter, the bottom fell out despite a change from DJ Uiagalelei to Brock Glenn under center. Glenn threw for 228 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The run game didn't fare much better, as FSU was only able to gain 22 yards on the ground.
The Clemson Tigers ended up winning the game 29-13. Florida State moved to 1-5 (1-4 ACC) as the pressure and in-game woes continue to pile up.
The 'Noles won the coin toss and deferred to put their defense on the field first. After a stop on first down by defensive end Marvin Jones, Jr. and linebacker Blake Nichelson the defense was able to force the Tigers to punt on an incomplete pass by Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik.
FSU quarterback Brock Glenn took his first starting snap of the 2024 season and completed his first pass of the year to running back Lawrance Toafili for three yards. The Clemson defense tallied their first sack of the night by linebacker Carter Barrett as the two teams traded three-and-outs.
The Tigers were the first to get on the scoreboard on a 26-yard field goal from kicker Nolan Hauser. After a quick three-and-out for the 'Noles, Clemson was able to get on the board again with a 57-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Williams to make the score 10-0.
Interceptions have plagued the 'Noles all season and Glenn gave up Florida State's seventh on a pass intended for wide receiver Hykeem Williams. Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell came down with the ball and the Tigers were able to add another six on a 23-yard pass to wide receiver T.J. Moore.
Florida State was able to respond on a 35-yard catch and run to tight end Landen Thomas, a roughing the passer call put the 'Noles on the ten-yard line and FSU was able to get on the board with a touchdown pass to tight end Amaree Williams making the score 17-7. The pass became Glenn's first career passing touchdown.
The 'Noles found a momentum swing halfway through the second quarter from a nine-yard sack by Cam Riley, and redshirt freshman Edwin Joseph along with the special teams unit blocked Hauser's 38-yard field goal attempt. The block became the third-straight game special teams were able to come up with a block.
With the seconds dwindling in the half, Clemson was able to put three more points on the board on a 38-yard field goal from Hauser. The Tigers ended the second quarter with another field goal, making it a three-score game.
Clemson was able to march down the field off of big passes to Cole Turner and Moore. From the 15-yard line, the FSU defense held with another blocked field goal by Patrick Payton.
The offense showed some life on a 10 yard quarterback run from Glenn moving Florida State into scoring position. Glenn completed a 17-yard pass to Hykeem Williams on the following play and found Ja'khi Douglas in the endzone to make it a two possesion game.
Clemson responded with a 56-yard rush by Mafah and added another three points making the score 26-13. The Tigers tacked on a late field goal to go up 29-13.
All in all, the Seminoles were unable to hold on and will still be looking for anwers as the season progresses. Florida State enters its second bye week of the season as the prepare to go on the road to Duke on Friday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m.
