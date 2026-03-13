Florida State Football's Most Important Transfer Isn't Much of a Surprise

The Florida State Seminoles have revamped their entire roster this offseason, with over half of last year's players moving on to the NFL, graduation, or the transfer portal.

While the Seminoles are hoping the changes will provide a boost of life into the program, there are still some major questions to answer. One of the biggest is how things will turn out along the defensive front, particularly at defensive end.

READ MORE: Florida State Jumping Into Recruitment of Breakout QB Prospect

Multiple members of the room moved on to new programs, including James Williams (Oklahoma State), Amaree Williams (Mississippi State), and Jayson Jenkins (Mississippi State). Despite the departures, Florida State only landed one addition in the transfer portal.

That's part of why former Texas A&M defensive end Rylan Kennedy could make or break Florida State's pass-rusher next fall.

Rylan Kennedy Tabbed As FSU's Most Important Newcomer

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Rylan Kennedy (15) runs down field on kick off return in the first half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, ESPN's Billy Tucker identified the most important newcomer on every team in the ACC.

Though there were a handful of options you could argue for the Seminoles, such as linebacker Chris Jones, running back Tre Wisner, or quarterback Ashton Daniels, Tucker settled on Kennedy. Coming in with SEC experience, the veteran defender is expected to garner an immediate role.

"Few defensive lines in the country were hit harder than Florida State's. The Seminoles lost nine defensive linemen to graduation, the portal, or the NFL," Tucker wrote. "Mandrell Desir, Daniel Lyons, and Deante McCray return up front with above-average production and experience, so there's a lot to replace within a unit that graded among the upper third of FBS defenses against the run in 2025.

"FSU does bring back some rotational interior players who have played snaps but offers almost no proven edge rush production," Tucker added. "Kennedy arrives as a ready-made pass rusher from a loaded Texas A&M front."

Kennedy spent the majority of his time at Texas A&M as a backup on defense, making his lone start in the 2024 Las Vegas Bowl, a 35-31 loss to USC.

In 2025, Kennedy appeared in all 13 games. He totaled 14 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass deflection. Kennedy saw 176 snaps on defense.

Over his three years with the Aggies, Kennedy recorded 40 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and four pass deflections.

"Kennedy played mostly as a designated pass rusher in 2025, tallying 11 quarterback hurries, three sacks, and seven defensive stops on a deep Aggies line," Tucker wrote. "A former four-star in the 2023 class, he brings explosiveness and an elite first step off the edge."

"He still needs to add bulk and strength against the run, but in Tony White's 3-3-5 scheme, Kennedy can attack from multiple alignments -- standing up, wide-9, over tight ends -- and focus on what he does best: getting after quarterbacks," Tucker continued. "His ability to force negative plays off the edge is essential to returning FSU's defense to a conference-title level."

Florida State doesn't have many proven tools in the shed to rely on off the edge. Sophomore Mandrell Desir is the closest to a sure thing but he's a versatile piece that moves inside and outside.

Junior Jalen Anderson impressed at the JUCO level. Will he be able to keep the same production facing higher competition each week? Redshirt senior Deamontae Diggs is coming off a season-ending neck injury.

Outside of that, there's a crop of true freshmen. Unfortunately, Cam Brooks has already been ruled out for much of the year due to a torn Achilles.

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2026 Season?

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.