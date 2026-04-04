Florida State Football Not Putting Timeline on Starting Quarterback Decision

Florida State's roster is in competition mode with spring practice beginning to wind down.

The majority of the intrigue revolves around the quarterback position. It's quickly become apparent that the Seminoles have a legitimate battle on their hands between redshirt senior Ashton Daniels and redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry.

READ MORE: FSU Football Dealing With Injuries to Key Veteran Linebackers This Spring

Daniels transferred to Florida State from Auburn earlier this year, while Sperry is entering his second season in the system and already has some familiarity with the team's playmakers.

Experience is matched up against promising youth. So far, neither quarterback has consistently separated themselves from the other.

Following Florida State's second scrimmage of the spring, head coach Mike Norvell made it clear that he's not putting a timeline on one of the most important decisions for the 2026 Seminoles.

No Timeline For Florida State To Name A Starting Quarterback

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Kevin Sperry celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the East Texas A&M Lions during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

FSU won't rush to annoint a starter for next fall.

If the coaching staff feels like they're ready to make the call following spring practice, they won't be afraid to do so. With that being said, the competition has the potential to linger into August.

"We'll see as we get here through spring practice where those things stack up with 15 practices of work, and if we're ready to make a decision there, we'll be willing to," Norvell said on Saturday. "If it's something that's going to stretch into fall camp, obviously that's something we'll evaluate as we continue to get closer."

For the most part, the quarterback play was inconsistent in Florida State's second scrimmage. Part of that was on Sperry and Daniels, but the rest of the offense had struggles as well.

Penalties and alignment issues wiped out a few big plays.

"There was good and bad. Each quarterback had a couple decisions that they have to learn from, they have to be better from," Norvell said. "There was some good plays, some explosive plays that did show up later. Guys pushed the ball down the field."

"There was also some situations where it didn't matter who was at quarterback," Norvell continued. "We've got to be better in surrounding the quarterback to help put them in a better situation."

The competition is fierce and the back-and-forth is heating up.

Sperry's confidence appears to be ascending with each rep. Meanwhile, Daniels is swiftly picking up Florida State's offense and becoming more comfortable.

"When you look at the course of these first nine days leading into today, I think we do have a very competitive room. We've got some talented guys that are in there," Norvell said. "When you see Kevin, he's continuing to grow with the things he's being asked to do. He's driving the ball with more and more confidence of where it needs to go, what it needs to look like."

"Ashton, I think has come in and done a great job in learning the offense," Norvell added. "There's still some of the finer details and things that he can grow from. He's done really well for the bulk of this spring ball, and I'm pleased with his progession and where that's it."

Regardless of who ultimately is named Florida State's competition, the job will only be secure based on continued performance.

If someone struggles once the fall kicks off, the Seminoles will seriously consider a quarterback change.

"The best quarterback is going to play. If we get to a point [where] we name a starting quarterback, and somebody beats that guy out, that's part of this game. It's going to always be competitive," Norvell said.

"This is a group that I am excited about. I'm excited about the way they're working with each other," Norvell continued. They're challenging each other but also pushing each other for the best to be what shows up. I think that continues to elevate the competition in the room."

Florida State returns to spring practice on Tuesday, April 7.

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