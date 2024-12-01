Four-Star Offensive Lineman Flips From Florida State To Georgia Tech
Florida State's 2025 recruiting class has taken plenty of hits this fall and the blows have piled up over the last few weeks.
On Sunday afternoon, four-star offensive lineman Peyton Joseph announced he was flipping his commitment from FSU to Georgia Tech. Joseph had been pledged to the Seminoles since July 4 and recently called out other recruits who were departing from #Tribe25.
The Georgia native is the fourth prospect to flip from Florida State since November 14. He's the second offensive lineman to move on from the class since Alex Atkins was fired as three-star Daniel Pierre Louis committed to the Florida Gators a few weeks ago.
The 6-foot-3, 309-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 217 overall prospect, the No. 12 IOL, and the No. 35 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
With the loss of Joseph, Florida State is down to 12 verbal commitments in its 2025 class. The haul falls from No. 31 to No. 52 in the country.
Joseph is the ninth recruit to decommit from FSU since the beginning of the 2024 season. He's cousins with current offensive lineman and redshirt junior, TJ Ferguson..
The Seminoles hosted five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas and four-star Mario Nash Jr. this weekend. With that being said, FSU still hasn't name a position coach and that might cause commitments to question their decision before they put pen to paper.
