Mike Norvell Comments On Reported Hiring Of Gus Malzahn As FSU Offensive Coordinator
Hours before Florida State's final game of the 2024 season, reports began to break that UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was resigning to become the program's next offensive coordinator. In the aftermath of the news, social media quickly turned into a frenzy as college football fans around the country shared their reactions.
Following the game, head coach Mike Norvell shared what he could about the situation. He couldn't get into many specifics with the contract yet to be finalized but it sounds like Malzahn is indeed headed to Tallahassee.
"I know we've identified an offensive coordinator and very excited about who that will be," Norvell said after FSU's loss to Florida. "I know there is still some things we have to finalize there in the I guess hiring process before I can comment. Is that right? I'm excited about who we have identified though."
It wouldn't be a surprise to see Florid State make an official announcement in the near future.
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles, Florida Gators Brawl Following Sunshine Showdown
Norvell actually worked under Malzahn for two years at Tulsa in 2007-08. At the time, Norvell was a graduate assistant and Malzahn was the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Malzahn has been a head coach at the FBS level since 2012, spending time at Arkansas State, Auburn, and UCF. He holds a 105-62 overall record and won an SEC Championship in 2013. He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach when the Tigers won the national title in 2010, led by Heisman Trophy winner and future NFL star Cam Newton. Malzahn was the head coach when Florida State defeated Auburn to win its most recent national championship in 2013.
According to Malzahn's contract at UCF, he made $4 million this year. He was slated to receive $5.5 million in each of the final two years of his deal.
READ MORE: Two Seminoles To Miss 'Extended Period' After Undergoing Procedures
