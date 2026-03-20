Florida State's Linebackers Catching Mike Norvell's Eye Early This Spring

Florida State's defense is breaking in a bunch of new faces this spring.

A year ago, the linebacker room was shaping up to be one of the deepest the Seminoles have fielded in quite some time. The early returns were positive as the entire unit made contributions in the upset victory over Alabama.

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However, the middle of the defense started to get picked apart once other teams identified Florida State's tendencies and weaknesses on film. The majority of the rotation moved on from Tallahassee, creating an interesting competition this spring.

Head coach Mike Norvell is already liking what he's seeing from the group.

FSU Linebackers Shaping Up As 'Fun Group To Watch'

Oct 18, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Florida State Seminoles linebacker Omar Graham Jr. (9) before the start of the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Florida State added a pair of veterans through the transfer portal, bringing in one of the most prolific tacklers in college football, Chris Jones, along with a defender who has plenty of experience in Tony White's system, Mikai Gbayor.

With Jones and Gbayor slotting in alongside redshirt senior Omar Graham Jr., senior Blake Nichelson, and redshirt junior Caleb LaVallee, the Seminoles have a solid nucleus.

The early impressions have been positive.

"There was speed plays," Norvell said. "I mean, Chris Jones he's done some really nice things. Blake Nichelson had a couple of plays sideline to sideline that you felt. I think OG, Mikai [Gbayor], those guys [showed up]."

"Caleb LaVallee, he's getting good work. He's just still waiting on full clearance in everything we're doing, but excited about what that will look like. He is getting some work out there," Norvell added. "I thought that group, they're taking a positive step. We need it, and I think those guys are answering the call."

What might be an even bigger development is how the true freshmen have risen to the occasion. Noah LaVallee was namedropped for his performance, with Norvell mentioning Karon Mayock, Daylen Green, and Izayia Williams as well.

"I tell you, I really like these freshmen. We've got a couple of freshmen there," Norvell said. "Noah LaVallee's been, he's been good in three days. Forced fumble there the first day. Today, he had a couple of open field tackles, putting pads on people. You see Karon [Maycock], Daylen [Green], I think that's a really good group. Izayia [Williams] is not able to participate right now, but he's learning."

"I think that's going to be a fun group to watch and definitely have some guys in that group that will be able to have an opportunity to impact," Norvell continued.

Florida State returns to the practice fields on Tuesday, March 24.

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?

Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior

Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior

AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior

Blake Nichelson, Senior

Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior

Brandon Torres, Redshirt Junior

Chris Jones, Junior

Chris Thomas, Junior

Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman

Izayia Williams, Freshman

Noah LaVallee, Freshman

Daylen Green, Freshman

Karon Maycock, Freshman

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