Florida State Adds New Wide Receiver to Recruiting Board
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Speed is an asset that college football programs can never have enough of.
Florida State has a few special athletes on its roster ahead of the 2026 season, including redshirt sophomore wide receiver Micahi Danzy, who has proven himself as one of the fastest men in the country.
READ MORE: FSU Football Names Starting Quarterback Ahead Of 2026 Season
The Seminoles would love to add more explosion and burst to the roster in #Tribe27. So far, the coaching staff has yet to land a wide receiver in the class, but they did recently add a tantalizing option to the board.
Florida State Offers Fastest Wide Receiver In 2027 Class
Earlier this week, Florida State extended an offer to rising senior wide receiver Jakenyon Allen.
The smaller athlete is among the fastest wide receivers in the 2027 class. Allen clocked a 4.32 40-yard dash at a UA Next event this year.
The Seminoles are the first P4 program to join Allen's recruitment. He's previously earned offers from Jacksonville State, Troy, Liberty, Georgia State, and Southern Miss, among others.
During his junior season at Mary G. Montgomery, Allen totaled 49 catches for 587 yards and six touchdowns whle rushing 11 times for 136 yards and two more scores. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Allen recorded a season-high six catches for 98 yards in a 37-0 victory against Robertsdale High School on September 12.
The 5-foot-8, 164-pound wide receiver has yet to be ranked in the 2027 class.
While size is obviously a major question mark for Allen, he's got a level of speed that can't be taught. At the very least, he's someone worth keeping an eye on moving forward.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 39 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?
Duce Robinson, Senior
Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore
Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman
Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman
Devin Carter, Freshman
Jasen Lopez, Freshman
EJ White, Freshman
Darryon Williams, Freshman
Brandon Bennett, Freshman
Jonah Winston, Freshman
Tony Bland, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG