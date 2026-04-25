Florida State Adds New Wide Receiver to Recruiting Board

Speed is an asset that college football programs can never have enough of.

Florida State has a few special athletes on its roster ahead of the 2026 season, including redshirt sophomore wide receiver Micahi Danzy, who has proven himself as one of the fastest men in the country.

READ MORE: FSU Football Names Starting Quarterback Ahead Of 2026 Season

The Seminoles would love to add more explosion and burst to the roster in #Tribe27. So far, the coaching staff has yet to land a wide receiver in the class, but they did recently add a tantalizing option to the board.

Florida State Offers Fastest Wide Receiver In 2027 Class

Earlier this week, Florida State extended an offer to rising senior wide receiver Jakenyon Allen.

The smaller athlete is among the fastest wide receivers in the 2027 class. Allen clocked a 4.32 40-yard dash at a UA Next event this year.

The Seminoles are the first P4 program to join Allen's recruitment. He's previously earned offers from Jacksonville State, Troy, Liberty, Georgia State, and Southern Miss, among others.

During his junior season at Mary G. Montgomery, Allen totaled 49 catches for 587 yards and six touchdowns whle rushing 11 times for 136 yards and two more scores. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Allen recorded a season-high six catches for 98 yards in a 37-0 victory against Robertsdale High School on September 12.

The 5-foot-8, 164-pound wide receiver has yet to be ranked in the 2027 class.

While size is obviously a major question mark for Allen, he's got a level of speed that can't be taught. At the very least, he's someone worth keeping an eye on moving forward.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 39 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

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