FSU Football Working to Flip Talented Athlete From Defending National Champions

The Florida State Seminoles are getting busy on the recruiting trail.

With spring practice in the rearview mirror, Florida State's coaching staff is back on the road. Though the Seminoles already have a long list of prospects they're pursuing, some new names are starting to come into focus.

READ MORE: FSU Football Names Starting Quarterback Ahead Of 2026 Season

The program finds itself in pursuit of a recruit who is committed to the defending national champions.

Florida State Offers Indiana Commitment

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti stands with his hands on his hips during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Thursday, Florida State joined the hunt for four-star cornerback and rising senior Monsanna Torbert Jr.

Torbert Jr. referred to cornerbacks coach Blue Adams when revealing the news on social media.

Indiana landed a verbal pledge from Tolbert Jr. earlier this year. He's currently officially visiting the Hoosiers, the only trip he has set up so far.

Ohio State and Alabama have also extended offers to Tolbert Jr. in April.

The Seminoles are a little late here and it might be tough to gain serious traction, considering where Tolbert Jr. is committed.

During his junior season at Taft High School, Torbert Jr. starred on both sides of the ball. He threw for 1,791 yards and 26 touchdowns, along with 450 rushing yards and four more scores on the ground. Torbert Jr. also totaled 40 tackles, three pass deflections, and three interceptions on defense.

The 5-foot-10, 158-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 138 overall prospect, the No. 16 CB, and the No. 6 recruit in Ohio in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 31 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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