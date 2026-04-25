FSU Football Working to Flip Talented Athlete From Defending National Champions
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The Florida State Seminoles are getting busy on the recruiting trail.
With spring practice in the rearview mirror, Florida State's coaching staff is back on the road. Though the Seminoles already have a long list of prospects they're pursuing, some new names are starting to come into focus.
READ MORE: FSU Football Names Starting Quarterback Ahead Of 2026 Season
The program finds itself in pursuit of a recruit who is committed to the defending national champions.
Florida State Offers Indiana Commitment
On Thursday, Florida State joined the hunt for four-star cornerback and rising senior Monsanna Torbert Jr.
Torbert Jr. referred to cornerbacks coach Blue Adams when revealing the news on social media.
Indiana landed a verbal pledge from Tolbert Jr. earlier this year. He's currently officially visiting the Hoosiers, the only trip he has set up so far.
Ohio State and Alabama have also extended offers to Tolbert Jr. in April.
The Seminoles are a little late here and it might be tough to gain serious traction, considering where Tolbert Jr. is committed.
During his junior season at Taft High School, Torbert Jr. starred on both sides of the ball. He threw for 1,791 yards and 26 touchdowns, along with 450 rushing yards and four more scores on the ground. Torbert Jr. also totaled 40 tackles, three pass deflections, and three interceptions on defense.
The 5-foot-10, 158-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 138 overall prospect, the No. 16 CB, and the No. 6 recruit in Ohio in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 31 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG