Florida State Pushing For Improvement, Progress After First Preseason Scrimmage
The Florida State Seminoles wrapped up their first preseason scrimmage this past Saturday as they continue to compete for an ACC Title. Despite the weather working against the team, stormy winds were met with a driven attitude as the 'Noles continued their push for excellence.
FSU head coach Mike Norvell met with the media after Monday's practice to discuss the team's progress and areas of improvement that need to be addressed ahead of their upcoming matchup against Georgia Tech on August 24.
"The guys that we need, you know, that are experienced and older and good, I mean, those guys, I thought they did a nice job," Norvell continued. "Like I mentioned, we had some of them that were limited in play counts, so they didn't get a ton of work. But, you know, I definitely was pleased with some of the elements of things in the run game."
With the absence of leading rusher Trey Benson from a year ago, Florida State will still return one of the most effective rushing attacks in the country heading into 2024. With returning veterans like Lawrance Toafili backed by Caziah Holmes, Jaylin Lucas, and Roydell Williams, former 4-star back Sam Singleton, Jr., has stood out to Norvell, alongside Kam Davis.
"I thought Sam Singleton had probably his best day. Kam Davis had some really tough, hard-nosed runs that I liked to see. Jaylin Lucas was explosive and did a good job throughout. In the running back room, like I said, there were some missed opportunities and some detail things."
"Sam has had a great nine days. Obviously, we'll go back and watch today.," Norvell said. "He's a year in — he's a redshirt freshman. He's got a great attitude... I absolutely think Sam has a chance to help this team."
Consistent with a team built by 'The Climb', Norvell emphasized productivity within the locker room. It wouldn't be a surprise to anyone if Shyheim Brown's name gets called to the next level after his career in Tallahassee, as he continues to build upon his game in a defense expected to remain at the top of the ACC.
"He's really taken some positive steps and has been a good player for us," Norvell said of Brown. "The challenge is for him to become a great player. The talent and ability is there, the knowledge is there, but it's the application. Sometimes, he almost wants to do too much in certain situations, which has gotten him in trouble at times, but I think he's playing really well."
Florida State returns to practice on Tuesday before heading to Jacksonville for a pair of days at UNF.
